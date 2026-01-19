Adding lean pork to a plant-forward diet supports healthy aging biomarkers

A controlled feeding trial shows that minimally processed pork, when incorporated into a plant-forward dietary pattern, delivers biomarker benefits comparable to those of legumes in healthy older adults without harming cognitive or physical aging markers.

Study: Effects of Minimally Processed Red Meat within a Plant-Forward Diet on Biomarkers of Physical and Cognitive Aging: A Randomized Controlled Crossover Feeding Trial. Image Credit: Tamara Kulikova / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition , researchers investigated the impact of integrating minimally processed red meat in a plant-forward diet on short-term biomarkers related to physical and cognitive aging.

The population of the United States ( US ) is aging rapidly, leading to a demographic shift and a greater healthcare burden from chronic diseases associated with aging. Among age-related conditions, cognitive impairment, especially dementia, poses a significant concern. Dementia is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that is projected to impact around 14 million Americans by 2060, underscoring the need for strategies targeting modifiable risk factors. Dietary patterns have been identified as one such modifiable factor, although most evidence relates to cardiometabolic and biomarker outcomes rather than clinical dementia endpoints.

Study Design and Dietary Interventions

In the present study, researchers investigated the effects of incorporating minimally processed red meat in a plant-forward diet on biomarkers of cognitive and physical aging. This crossover feeding trial recruited community-dwelling adults aged 65 years or older. Participants were randomized to a minimally processed pork ( MPP ) or lentil ( MPL ) diet. They were required to abstain from non-study foods, alcohol, and supplements, as well as other excluded protein sources, to maintain dietary control.

The diets aligned with the 2020–25 Dietary Guidelines for Americans ( DGA ). Each meal included plant foods and a moderate amount of eggs, dairy, and plant oils. In arm 1, participants consumed 162 g/day of minimally processed lean pork as the primary protein source. In arm 2, an equivalent amount of protein was provided from chickpeas, lentils, split peas, and black beans. Each intervention lasted eight weeks, separated by a two-week washout period.

Outcome Measures and Biomarker Assessment

Further, a questionnaire was administered at the end of each phase to assess feasibility, adherence, and menu acceptability. Blood samples were obtained at baseline and after the end of each dietary intervention phase. A range of cardiometabolic, nutritional, and neuroactive biomarkers related to cognitive aging were measured in serum. Triglycerides, glucose, high-density lipoprotein ( HDL ), and total cholesterol ( TC ) were assessed via point-of-care testing.

Serum levels of ferritin, insulin, and brain-derived neurotrophic factor ( BDNF ) were determined using multiplex immunoassays. In addition, free choline, phosphatidylcholine, and homocysteine were measured, and biogenic amine metabolites were profiled. Dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry ( DXA ) was performed to assess body composition. Muscle strength and function were evaluated using handgrip strength and chair-rise tests.

Participant Characteristics and Study Completion

The study included 57 participants assigned to an MPL or MPP diet. Of these, 36 completed the full study protocol and were included in the analytic sample. The cohort included Caucasian adults, aged 71 years on average, with a predominance of females (72%; 26 women and 10 men). Educational attainment was considerably high, with over 70% having a four-year degree or higher. Overall, participants were in good health for their age and free of major chronic conditions, which may limit generalizability to older adults with greater multimorbidity or lower socioeconomic diversity.

Metabolic, Neuroactive, and Functional Outcomes

Energy levels were comparable between intervention phases. The diets met the recommended daily allowance for iron and B vitamins. Self-reported satisfaction and adherence were substantially high, with a majority of the sample interested in continuing a DGA -aligned diet post-intervention. Both diets produced favorable changes in several cognitive-related metabolic markers compared to baseline. Glucose decreased significantly after the MPL diet and non-significantly after the MPP diet.

Fasting insulin levels decreased in both MPL and MPP diet phases, suggesting improved insulin sensitivity across diets. TC was significantly lower after both phases, with no significant group differences. HDL was also lower across diets, though the reduction was smaller following the MPP diet, resulting in higher post-intervention HDL levels than following MPL . Triglycerides decreased by a smaller margin in both groups. BDNF showed a modest increase after MPL that did not reach conventional statistical significance, but was unchanged with MPP . Serum choline levels were stable across diet phases.

However, phosphatidylcholine was significantly lower after MPP and MPL phases. Homocysteine levels increased modestly following MPP but remained unchanged after MPL , with the increase largely driven by a small subgroup of participants who had elevated baseline homocysteine concentrations, while most participants showed little change. Vitamin B12 levels were within clinical range in all participants, while ferritin increased in both groups. Further, both groups had significant increases in γ-aminobutyric acid ( GABA ) and reductions in its excitatory precursor, glutamic acid, which represent peripheral neurochemical markers rather than direct measures of brain function.

Similarly, both groups had elevated levels of tryptophan, tyrosine, and phenylalanine. Body weight and lean mass decreased after both phases, reflecting the broader controlled dietary pattern rather than a specific protein effect, with no significant differences between diets. Handgrip strength was stable across time points, with minimal improvements from baseline. Likewise, the chair stand test indicated stable lower-body function, with no signs of decline during either intervention.

Interpretation and Implications for Dietary Guidance

In sum, plant-forward dietary patterns incorporating MPL or MPP produced broadly similar short-term changes in cardiometabolic, nutritional, and neuroactive biomarkers related to cognitive and physical aging. The results challenge perceptions that red meat is broadly unsuitable for older populations when consumed in minimally processed form and within a DGA -aligned dietary pattern. Importantly, the findings relate to short-term biomarker and functional measures rather than clinical outcomes such as cognitive decline or dementia, and longer-term trials in more diverse populations are required to determine clinical relevance.