Music found to be effective in reducing anxiety prior to anesthesia

Music is a viable alternative to sedative medications in reducing patient anxiety prior to an anesthesia procedure, according to a Penn Medicine study published today in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine.

A peripheral nerve block procedure is a type of regional anesthesia - done in the preoperative area under ultrasound guidance - that blocks sensations of pain from a specific area of the body. The procedure is routinely performed for a variety of outpatient orthopedic surgeries, such as hip and knee arthroscopies and elbow or hand surgeries. To reduce anxiety, which can lead to prolonged recovery and an increase in postoperative pain, patients commonly take sedative medications, like midazolam, prior to the nerve block procedure. Yet, the medications can have side effects, including breathing issues and paradoxical effects like hostility and agitation. In this study, researchers found a track of relaxing music to be similarly effective to the intravenous form of midazolam in reducing a patient's anxiety prior to the procedure.

Our findings show that there are drug-free alternatives to help calm a patient before certain procedures, like nerve blocks. We've rolled out a new process at our ambulatory surgical center to provide patients who want to listen to music with access to disposable headphones. Ultimately, our goal is to offer music as an alternative to help patients relax during their perioperative period."

Study's lead author Veena Graff, MD, assistant professor of Clinical Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Penn Medicine

Related Stories

While research has shown music can help reduce a patient's anxiety prior to surgery, previous studies have primarily focused on music vs. an oral form of sedative medications, which are not routinely used in the preoperative setting. In this study - the first to compare music medicine with an intravenous form of sedative medication - researchers aimed to measure the efficacy of music in lowering a patient's anxiety prior to conducting a peripheral nerve block.

The team randomly assigned 157 adults to receive one of two options three minutes prior to the peripheral nerve block: either an injection of 1-2 mg of midazolam, or a pair of noise canceling headphones playing Marconi Union's "Weightless," - an eight-minute song, created in collaboration with sound therapists, with carefully arranged harmonies, rhythms, and bass lines designed specifically to calm listeners down. Researchers evaluated levels of anxiety before and after the use of each method, and found similar changes in the levels of anxiety in both groups.

However, the team noted that patients who received midazolam reported higher levels of satisfaction with their overall experience and fewer issues with communication. Researchers attribute these findings to a number of factors, including the fact they used noise canceling headphones, didn't standardize the volume of music, and didn't allow patients to select the music.

Source:

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study examines non‐medical use of anti-anxiety medication
Drinking Matcha tea may reduce anxious behavior, research shows
Individual variation in genes alters our ability to regulate emotions
Exercise program improves anxiety, mood in older adults who received chemotherapy
Diabetes drug reduces anxiety-like behaviors in mice
Finnish researchers discover gene mutation that reduces fear, anxiety and increases social interaction
Seasonal allergies to pollen occur more frequently in people with anxiety disorders
Link between hip joint hypermobility and behavioral alterations also found in non-human species

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Early life adversity and high levels of FKBP5 protein amplify anxiety-like behavior