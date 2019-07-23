Research shows all independent predictors of first pass effect in neurothrombectomy

A new study, presented today at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 16th Annual Meeting, found that non-internal carotid artery (non-ICA) site of occlusion, the use of a balloon-guided catheter, and better collateral grade were all independent predictors of the first pass effect (FPE).

FPE occurs when a complete revascularization is achieved after a single attempt with mechanical thrombectomy. Prior research has already shown that FPE is associated with significantly higher rates of a good clinical outcome.

The study, Predictors of the First Pass Effect with Neurothrombectomy for Acute Ischemic Stroke, analyzed data from 984 patients treated at 55 sites. Results showed that FPE was achieved in 40% of patients and that rates of mortality at 90 days were lower in the FPE group compared to the non-FPE group (12% vs 19%).

By understanding more about the factors that influence a good clinical outcome, we can reach our goal of helping all stroke patients survive and thrive. This study suggests that more knowledge of these predictors may influence our choice of thrombectomy device and technique."

Dr. Ashutosh Jadhav, MD, Ph.D., Study Lead Author and Associate Professor of Neurology

He is also the director of the Stroke Institute at the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Source:

Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery

