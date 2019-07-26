Review focuses on aging in ethnic skin

The population in the United States is expected to become increasingly older, with estimates indicating that by the year 2030, nearly 40 percent of Americans will be over the age of 65.

As people are living longer, their skin is not only chronologically, or biologically aging, but it is also being exposed to environmental factors, such as sunlight, which can cause age-related damage to the skin.

Neelam Vashi, MD, director of the Center for Ethnic Skin at Boston Medical Center, has published a review paper in Clinics in Dermatology that discusses how aging presents in patients, and the differences that are attributed to skin type, exposures and genetic factors.

For the review, the researchers examined 41 peer-reviewed published articles between 1970 and 2018 that focused on aging in ethnic skin through PubMed. The data included in the articles demonstrate that all skin types will show signs of damage from exposure to Ultraviolet rays from the sun, which include skin discoloration, loss of collagen and/or skin cancer.

Related Stories

Here are some key findings from the review:

  • Melanin is a key difference in those of light and dark skin types
  • Patients of color are more likely to experience changes in pigmentation (dyschromia)
  • Key differences in fibroblasts (cells that promote wound healing and collagen production) account for increased skin thickness of African-American patients, resulting in wrinkles that appear several years later than white counterparts
  • Patients of East Asian descent have a higher likelihood of experiencing hyperpigmentation, but wrinkles don't form as early in the aging process
  • Patients of Hispanic descent also experience fewer wrinkles earlier in the aging process
  • Patients of Caucasian descent (European, North African, Southwest Asian ancestry) more commonly have thinner skin and experience wrinkles, loss of skin elasticity, and reduced lip volume

Aging is inevitable, and each person will have a unique experience with how their skin changes as it ages,"

Neelam Vashi, MD, associate professor of dermatology, Boston University School of Medicine

As a dermatologist, Vashi treats a large number of patients for a variety of skin conditions related to aging. The one treatment she always recommends is UV protection, which helps shield all skin types from the sun's harmful rays. "Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the US, and using sunscreen is an extremely important practice to protect your skin," added Vashi.

Some of the other available treatments for skin aging include:

  • Topical agents, antioxidants, chemical peels and lasers can be effective to treat dyschromia
  • Botulinum and toxin and soft-tissue fillers can help treat wrinkles and sagging skin
Source:

Boston Medical Center

Journal reference:

Venkatesh, S. et al. (2019) Aging in skin of color. Clinics in Dermatology. doi.org/10.1016/j.clindermatol.2019.04.010.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Facial microexpressions change your emotions, but how?
New color-changing tattoos can monitor glucose levels and other metabolites in real-time
Resveratrol found in grapes could help astronauts on Mars
Sequencing data could be used to prevent lyme disease
Embrace your natural skin tone to prevent skin cancer, say experts
Why cilantro (coriander) is good for your health
Wearable artificial throat may one day help mute people 'speak'
Research sheds light on sun-induced DNA damage and repair

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Fat cells may be egging on melanoma cells to become more aggressive