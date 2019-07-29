Freshwater fish can reveal evolutionary secrets for limb regeneration

What can fish teach scientists about limb regeneration? Quite a bit, as it turns out.

In the current issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Michigan State University scientists show that gar, a toothy, freshwater fish, can reveal many evolutionary secrets - even possible genetic blueprints for limb regeneration in people.

Scientists knew that salamanders can regrow full limbs after amputation. Ingo Braasch, MSU assistant professor of integrative biology, and his team, however, was the first to study how gar and other fish regenerate entire fins. More importantly, the researchers focused on how they rebuild the endochondral bones within their fins, which are the equivalents of human arms and legs.

Gars are often considered 'dinosaur fish' because of their ancestor-resembling body type. They're becoming a popular, new research organism for biomedical research, largely in part because the gar genome is quite similar to the human genome."

Ingo Braasch, assistant professor of integrative biology, MSU

Garfish has been called a "bridge species," as its genome is similar to both zebrafish - often used as a genetic model for human medical advances - and humans, a discovery in which Braasch led. Gar evolve slowly and have kept more ancestral elements in their genome than other fish. This means that along with serving as a bridge species to people, gar also are great connectors to the deep past.

So, by studying how fish regenerate fins, Braasch's team pinpointed the genes and the mechanisms responsible that drive the regrowth. When they compared their findings to the human genome, they made an interesting observation.

Related Stories

"The genes responsible for this action in fish also are largely present in humans," Braasch said. "What's missing, though, are the genetic mechanisms that activate these genes in humans. It is likely that the genetic switches that activate the genes have been lost or altered during the evolution of mammals, including humans."

Evolutionary speaking, this suggests that the last common ancestor of fish and tetrapods, or four-legged vertebrates, had already acquired a specialized response for appendage regeneration, and that this program has been maintained during evolution in many fish species as well as salamanders, he added.

Continuing research into these key genes and missing mechanisms could eventually lead to some revolutionary medical advances.

"The more we study these commonalities among vertebrates, the more we can home in on prime targets for awakening this program for regenerative therapies in humans," Braasch said. "Such direct biomedical advances remain in the distant future, but studies of fin regeneration in fish will continue to reveal much about the regenerative potential of vertebrates."

Andrew Thompson, MSU researcher, contributed to this study. Scientists from Universidade de Federal do Para (Brazil), Instituto Tecnologico Vale (Brazil), Laboratorio de Biologia Molecular (Brazil), James Madison University, and Leibniz Institute for Evolution and Biodiversity Science (Germany) also contributed to this research.

Source:

Michigan State University

Journal reference:

Darnet, S. et al. (2019) Deep evolutionary origin of limb and fin regeneration. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1900475116.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Zebrafish offers new clues to regenerating damaged cardiac tissue
Researchers discover good news for fish populations living on bleached coral reefs
Fish consumption can help prevent asthma, study reveals
APS study on shark vertebrae may help develop better treatments for bone diseases in humans
Fish slime could be a potential source of antibiotics finds study
Study explains how bright colors evolved and diversified in male guppies
Did your health plan deny you care? Fight back.
Health benefit from substituting red and processed meat with fish

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals effect of Mediterranean-style diet on pregnancy outcomes