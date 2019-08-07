Marijuana access leads to reductions in opioid-related deaths, study finds

A new Economic Inquiry study finds that marijuana access leads to reductions in opioid-related deaths.

The study examined how the changing legal status of marijuana has impacted mortality in the United States over the past two decades. Investigators found that legalization and access to recreational marijuana reduced annual opioid mortality in the range of 20% to 35%, with particularly pronounced effects for synthetic opioids.

The research extends prior findings that medical marijuana laws reduce opioid mortality rates. The findings are timely given the scale of the opioid epidemic in the United States and growing calls for marijuana legalization throughout North America.

"Recreational marijuana laws affect a much larger population than medical marijuana laws, yet we know relatively little about their effects." said co-author Nathan W. Chan, PhD, of University of Massachusetts Amherst. "Focusing on the recent wave of recreational marijuana laws in the U.S., we find that opioid mortality rates drop when recreational marijuana becomes widely available via dispensaries."

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Chan, N.W. et al. (2019) The Effects Of Recreational Marijuana Legalization And Dispensing On Opioid Mortality. Economic Inquiry. doi.org/10.1111/ecin.12819.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cancer mortality at an all time low finds report
Heart disease is still the number 1 killer in Australia, according to latest figures
Replacing a small amount of red meat with healthier foods may improve life expectancy
Nutritional supplements offer no protection against cardiovascular diseases, say researchers
Particulate matter pollution linked to mortality, lower life expectancy in the U.S.
Anorexia may be as much a metabolic disorder as it is a psychiatric one, say scientists
Ultra-Processed foods delay satiety, increase food intake and weight gain
Avoid ultra-processed food!

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Ultra-fast new technology to detect bacteria