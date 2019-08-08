Fluoride may reduce kidney and liver function among youth

Fluoride may lead to a reduction in kidney and liver function among adolescents, according to a study published by Mount Sinai researchers in Environment International in August.

The study examined the relationship between fluoride levels in drinking water and blood with kidney and liver health among adolescents participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a group of studies that assess health and nutritional well-being in the United States. The findings showed that exposure to fluoride may contribute to complex changes in kidney and liver function among youth in the United States, where 74 percent of public water systems add fluoride for dental health benefits. Fluoridated water is the main source of fluoride exposure in the U.S.. The findings also suggest that adolescents with poorer kidney or liver function may absorb more fluoride in their bodies.

While fluoride exposure in animals and adults has been associated with kidney and liver toxicity, this study examined potential effects of chronic low-level exposure among youth. This is important to study because a child's body excretes only 45 percent of fluoride in urine via the kidneys, while an adult's body clears it at a rate of 60 percent, and the kidneys accumulate more fluoride than any other organ in the body.

While the dental benefits of fluoride are widely established, recent concerns have been raised regarding the appropriateness of its widespread addition to drinking water or salt in North America. This study's findings suggest that there may be potential kidney and liver health concerns to consider when evaluating fluoride use and appropriate levels in public health interventions. Prospective studies are needed to examine the impact of chronic low-level fluoride exposure on kidney and liver function in the U.S. population."

Study's first author Ashley J. Malin, PhD, postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Related Stories

The study analyzed fluoride measured in blood samples of 1,983 adolescents and the fluoride content of the tap water in the homes of 1,742 adolescents. Although the tap water fluoride concentrations were generally low, there are several mechanisms by which even low levels of fluoride exposure may contribute to kidney or liver dysfunction.

This study's findings, combined with previous studies of childhood exposure to higher fluoride levels, show there is a dose-dependent relationship between fluoride and indicators of kidney and liver function. The findings, if confirmed in other studies, suggest it may be important to consider children's kidney and liver function in drafting public health guidelines and recommendations.

Potential health side effects include renal system damage, liver damage, thyroid dysfunction, bone and tooth disease, and impaired protein metabolism.

Source:

Mount Sinai Health System

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Liver function may be important in Alzheimer’s disease risk
Sleeve gastrectomy rates are increasing among U.S. patients with kidney failure
Research seeks to fight organ rejection in kidney transplant patients
Women with preeclampsia five times more likely to have end-stage kidney disease
New biomarker can identify patients with symptoms of kidney rejection
Study investigates whether patients with ADPKD should be screened for brain aneurysms
Racial and ethnic disparities exist in palliative care use among hospitalized patients with ESKD
Non-exercisers more likely to have fatty liver disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Discovery of new liver cell could make liver transplants redundant