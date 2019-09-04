Testosterone-containing nasal spray offers promising alternative for people suffering from 'low T'

A newly patented, testosterone-containing nasal spray developed by a psychology professor at The University of Texas at Austin could provide those suffering from testosterone deficiency and other ailments, such as anxiety disorders, with easily modulated, fast-acting results.

Currently, those diagnosed with "low T" - testosterone deficiency or hypogonadism - may receive hormone supplements via drops, transdermal creams and gels, injections and subcutaneous "seeds," all of which take days and/or multiple dosages to reach full potential.

The new aqueous-based nasal spray was initially developed to address a current market need for comfortable and controlled dosages of testosterone for people suffering from decreased libido and anxiety disorders. Testosterone is in high demand with prescriptions increasing fivefold since 2011.

Related Stories

Although testosterone therapy is most often marketed and prescribed to men, UT Austin psychology professor Robert Josephs and MedCara Pharmaceuticals pharmacist Craig Herman developed their nasal spray in response to a long-standing research question about why women are twice as likely as men to develop anxiety disorders.

Research has shown that while there is no difference in anxiety disorders among prepubescents, puberty introduces a sharp uptick in anxiety disorders in girls, who naturally have about one-tenth the amount of testosterone as boys. The researchers speculated that men's higher concentrations of circulating testosterone may protect against anxiety and began developing a treatment to address the issue.

A growing body of research points to testosterone's importance in the etiology of anxiety disorders. These findings highlight the potential benefit of rapid increases in testosterone concentration as a means to short-circuit the mechanisms underlying the development of anxiety-related disorders, including panic disorder, social anxiety and PTSD."

Robert Josephs, adjunct professor of psychiatry at the Dell Medical School

Although testosterone is not currently prescribed for anxiety, Josephs hopes that treating anxiety disorders with a short-term, fast-acting testosterone product might be prescribed alongside a lower dose of benzodiazepines -; such as Xanax or Klonopin.

"Although benzodiazepines work well, they have strong sedative effects," Josephs said. "Testosterone is not sedating."

The nasal spray (United States Patent No. 10,258,63, issued on April 16, 2019) has been licensed to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, which has the flexibility under the current agreement to use the technology in whatever medical field it deems most appropriate.

Source:

The University of Texas at Austin

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Testosterone replacement therapy associated with increased risk of stroke, heart attack
Oral androgen receptor inhibitor improves outcomes for men with mHSPC
Low estrogen causes muscle loss in women after menopause
International clinical study of new drug to treat advanced prostate cancers yields promising results
Evidence shows ketamine is not opioid and can treat depression easily
Muscle loss in space travelers could be reduced finds study
Research reveals link between concussions and erectile dysfunction in former NFL players
Women's greater immune response to flu vaccine declines with age

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Testosterone-boosting supplements may not have ingredients to support their claims, research shows