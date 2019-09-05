Traditional or e-cigarette use linked with more sleep difficulties

Use of traditional cigarettes or e-cigarettes was linked with more sleep difficulties in a recent Journal of Sleep Research study.

The study included 1,664 college students, 41% of whom reported ever trying or currently using e-cigarettes and 29% of whom reported ever trying or currently using traditional cigarettes. Across all groups, average sleep scores indicated poor sleep for most students.

Similar to traditional cigarette smokers, e-cigarette users reported worse sleep than individuals who did not use cigarettes. Users of e-cigarettes reported greater use of sleep medications than traditional cigarette users.

Given that poor sleep and substance use, including e-cigarette use, are both common among college students, understanding how e-cigarette use may impact sleep is crucial given its association with numerous health concerns. Since we found that even nondaily use of e-cigarettes was associated with worse sleep health, this may be a useful target for prevention and intervention efforts."

Lead author Emma I. Brett, PhD, Oklahoma State University

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Brett, E.I. et al. (2019) Electronic cigarette use and sleep health in young adults. Journal of Sleep Research. doi.org/10.1111/jsr.12902.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Discovery of second gene responsible natural short-sleep
Caffeine before bedtime has little effect on sleep quality, but alcohol and nicotine does
UA receives $1.4 million grant for a peer-support program to help sleep apnea patients
Caregivers of people with dementia experience accumulation of sleep loss
Optimistic people tend to be better sleepers, study finds
UC San Francisco scientists identify second 'short sleep' gene after 10-year search
Breast cancer cells can go into sleep mode and relapse in the future
Eye-movement tests provide reliable biomarker of individual acute sleep loss

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Impulsive behavior associated with less sleep and more screen time