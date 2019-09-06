Researchers discover potential of antihistamines that cause death of leukemic stem cells

Ruth M. Risueño leads the Leukaemic Stem Cell group of the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute. This group investigates Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) and the cell population responsible for the disease spreading, persisting, and if it has been treated and overcome, reappear.

AML is one of leukemia with the worst prognosis. Its treatment with chemotherapy refers from 50% to 85%, and has a high rate of recidivism after treatment. Relapse in the disease may be because a small number of diseased stem cells have become resistant to treatment, being only a matter of time for these cells to spread again.

Leukemic stem cells can be renewed or differentiated. They replicate themselves indefinitely to maintain their population. However, when they differentiate, they generate all the types of mature leukemic cells found in the tumor. These adult cells, which are the majority in leukemia, have lower prevalence and are more sensitive to chemotherapy. Nevertheless, leukemic stem cells are responsible for the initiation, maintenance, and regeneration of the disease. To die them, they can be killed, death induced or differentiation induced into mature cells.

Related Stories

"If we can differentiate all leukemic stem cells, this population would be depleted. Therefore, its ability to maintain the disease and the chances of regeneration and relapse would be lost," says Risueño to explain in which area his team focuses most of his work.

In the research recently published in EBioMedicine, in which Dr. Josep Mª Cornet-Masana collaborates, after the first phase of search and screening in silico of molecules by computer procedures, a group of antihistamines was found. Tests with antihistamines in laboratory samples and mice resulted not only in differentiation induction.

Through a mechanism that is different from their antiallergic function, antihistamines penetrate two vital "organs" of the cell: Those responsible for metabolizing energy, mitochondria, and those responsible for cell digestion, lysosomes, causing their failure and leading to cell death.

This does not affect healthy cells because the process of transforming leukemic cells implies that mitochondria and lysosomes are more fragile. This fact allows them to have more resistance to pre-apoptotic stimuli, that is, to the cell's safety mechanisms that cause their death when something goes wrong, and increase the metabolic rate, which is necessary for all tumor cells. What is an advantage for the propagation of the tumor becomes a disadvantage for its protection against such drugs."

Ruth M. Risueño, Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute

At the moment, these drugs cannot be used against leukemia because of their rapid degradation and because they do not have a direct administration technique on diseased cells. Risueño's team is working to make these drugs more stable while developing a mechanism so that they can be administered directly and distinctively on leukemic stem cells.

Source:

Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute

Journal reference:

Cornet-Masana, J.M. et al. (2019) Dual lysosomal-mitochondrial targeting by antihistamines to eradicate leukaemic cells. EBioMedicine. doi.org/10.1016/j.ebiom.2019.08.021.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Tooth repair using stem cells may soon be a reality
Evaluating safety and efficacy of magnetically labeled mesenchymal stem cells
Study shows how gastric stem cells fight colonizing bacteria
Single-cell encapsulation technology can protect transplanted MSCs from immune attack
Researchers shed new light on how the brain constructs itself
Scientists discover new way to direct stem cells to heart tissue
Ketogenic diet shown to support intestinal stem cells
Cancer stem cells elude the body's immune cells by deactivating danger detector

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers explore stem cells for answers to how fragile X syndrome develops