Scientists use new single-cell genetic technique to tackle potential drug resistance

Using a new technique that can identify genetic profiles of individual cells, University of Notre Dame researchers modeled a breast cancer tumor's potential resistance to a drug, and then identified a drug combination that reversed that resistance.

Siyuan Zhang, the Dee Associate Professor of Biological Sciences at Notre Dame, and his team used a new profiling process to make the discovery, published in Nature Communications.

"The new technology allows us to do sequencing on each individual cell," Zhang said, adding that his lab worked with Notre Dame's Genomics and Bioinformatics Core Facility to apply the new technology, called high-throughput single-cell profiling, on campus.

Until recently, finding patterns of gene expression for cancer tissue has been performed using whole tumor tissue, a process called bulk sequencing. Unfortunately, cancer cells are embedded in a matrix of other cells, making it difficult to distinguish the true signatures of individual cells. The new single-cell profiling technique makes the task of discerning the nature of each cell possible.

Related Stories

In this study, researchers observed how a particular new drug works for shrinking tumors in an aggressive type of cancer, HER2-positive breast cancer. The drug, called a CDK 4/6 inhibitor -- used to block a specific type of enzyme -- works rapidly. But most drugs start out working well, before the tumor eventually changes and becomes resistant to the treatment. Researchers then look at the resistant tumors and start to develop new drugs to overcome resistance, but by then it's too late. "By the time we find a new drug, the tumor has shifted into something different," said Zhang.

Zhang decided to investigate predicting the potential for drug resistance. Running tests in tandem with the clinical trial for the CDK 4/6 drug, and using the single-cell profiling technology, his team discovered a type of tumor-infiltrating immune-suppressive cells that led to resistance. The team then added another already-FDA-approved drug to target the immune-suppressive cells. The combination reversed the resistance.

The new combination of drugs shows that the resistant tumor can be treated, and can maintain and control the tumor size for a pretty long period of time."

Siyuan Zhang, the Dee Associate Professor of Biological Sciences at Notre Dame

Given the effectiveness of the additional drug, clinicians could begin the combination therapy even before resistance occurs, Zhang noted. Because the drug is already FDA-approved, clinicians may choose to try the protocol now.

Single-cell profiling could lead to additional discoveries, said Michael Pfrender, director of the Genomics and Bioinformatics Core Facility and professor in the Department of Biological Sciences.

"The applications of single-cell approaches to human disease and development are profound," he said. "This technology is rapidly becoming an essential feature in the biomedical research tool kit."

Source:

University of Notre Dame

Journal reference:

Wang, Q. et al. (2019) Single-cell profiling guided combinatorial immunotherapy for fast-evolving CDK4/6 inhibitor-resistant HER2-positive breast cancer. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-11729-1.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New uses for CBD in genetic brain disorder
Genetic mutation appears to help people fight off MRSA
Genetics may predispose some diabetic patients to develop kidney disease
Researchers develop new technology to study cell nanomechanics
CRISPR discovery opens up new possibilities for genetic engineering
Researchers identify an unexpected genetic plasticity in bat-borne influenza viruses
Mitochondrial fission factor could represent a promising target for cancer therapy
New results revealed from pilot stem cell study for stroke

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

Dr. Hannes Röst describes how his lab are using diaPASEF to monitor the human proteome throughout a person's lifetime, and how machine learning could be used to analyze the data.

Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Authenticated mast cells successfully developed from hematopoietic stem cells