Researchers develop new way of 3D printing soft biomaterials

A new way of 3D printing soft materials such as gels and collagens offers a major step forward in the manufacture of artificial medical implants.

Developed by researchers at the University of Birmingham, the technique could be used to print soft biomaterials that could be used to repair defects in the body.

Printing soft materials using additive manufacturing has been a big challenge for scientists because if they are not supported, they sag and lose their shape. The new technique, called Suspended Layer Additive Manufacturing (SLAM), uses a polymer-based hydrogel in which the particles have been manipulated to create a self-healing gel. Liquids or gels can be injected directly into this medium and built up in layers to create a 3D shape.

Related Stories

The method offers an alternative to existing techniques which use gels that have been minced to form a slurry bath into which the printed material is injected. Called Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels (FRESH), these offer many advantages, but frictions within the gel medium can distort the printing.

In a study published in Advanced Functional Materials, a team led by Professor Liam Grover, in the School of Chemical Engineering, show how particles in the gel they have developed can be sheared, or twisted so they separate, but still retain some connection between them. This interaction creates the self-healing effect, enabling the gel to support the printed material so objects can be built with precise detail, without leaking or sagging.

The hydrogel we have designed has some really intriguing properties that allow us to print soft materials in really fine detail. It has huge potential for making replacement biomaterials such as heart valves or blood vessels, or for producing biocompatible plugs, that can be used to treat bone and cartilage damage."

Professor Liam Grover, School of Chemical Engineering, University of Birmingham

SLAM can also be used to create objects made from two or more different materials so could be used to make even more complex soft tissue types, or drug delivery devices, where different rates of release are required.

Source:

University of Birmingham

Journal reference:

Senior, J.J. et al. (2019) Fabrication of Complex Hydrogel Structures Using Suspended Layer Additive Manufacturing (SLAM). Advanced Functional Materials. doi.org/10.1002/adfm.201904845.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

DePuy Synthes introduces 3D-printed titanium interbody implants for spinal fusion surgery
Horizon Discovery announces full commercial licensing of GS knockout CHO K1 cell line to Glenmark
New AI-guided robotic platform for automation of synthetic biological molecules
Brain-computer interface: huge potential benefits and formidable challenges
New drug delivery system could be a boon for those on a multi-drug regimen
Duke Human Vaccine Institute participates in a large national effort to improve flu shots
Forbidden fruit: Scientists venture into “embryoid” manufacturing
As off-label use spreads, supplies of niche drugs and patients’ patience grow short

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

Dr. Hannes Röst describes how his lab are using diaPASEF to monitor the human proteome throughout a person's lifetime, and how machine learning could be used to analyze the data.

Monitoring the Human Proteome using diaPASEF

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
NIAID initiates new Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Centers program