mAbxience selects Genedata Bioprocess to automate end-to-end CDMO workflows

Genedata, a Danaher company and the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced that mAbxience has selected the Genedata Bioprocess® enterprise platform to structure and harmonize all bioprocess development data across its operations. mAbxience, majority-owned by the Fresenius Kabi group, is a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the manufacture of biosimilars.

"With our growing biosimilars portfolio and increasing complexity in bioprocess development, we needed a single, integrated platform that connects and analyzes all data across upstream, downstream, cell line, formulation, and analytical development," said Ivan Sánchez de Melo, Ph.D., R&D Director. "Genedata Bioprocess, operated in the Genedata Cloud, automates our processes and ensures full data integrity and traceability across all groups. This foundational system allows us to scale efficiently and prepare for the next step - process modeling - while meeting global demand for high-quality biologics."

By implementing Genedata Bioprocess as a SaaS solution, mAbxience gains a unified digital backbone for tracking and automating its end-to-end bioprocess workflows, enabling faster decision-making, streamlined collaboration, improved reproducibility, and documentation. The platform consolidates all experimental and process data into a single source of truth for all CDMO operations. This strategic move positions mAbxience to increase operational efficiency and advance toward AI-driven process optimization.