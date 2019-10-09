Statin use linked with lower risk of developing prostate cancer

In a study of cancer-free men followed for a median of seven years, statin use was associated with a lower risk of developing prostate cancer. In the Cancer Medicine study, this association was observed only when statins had been used for a relatively long duration or at a high dose, and it was more pronounced for aggressive prostate tumors.

Among 13,065 men in the study, 2,976 were diagnosed with prostate cancer over a follow-up of up to 22 years.

More strictly designed clinical trial studies are needed to replicate this finding."

Kai Wang, PhD., first author from Harvard University

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Wang, K., et al. (2019) Association of statin use with risk of Gleason score‐specific prostate cancer: A hospital‐based cohort study. Cancer Medicine. doi.org/10.1002/cam4.2500.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Certain fungi increase pancreatic cancer risk, study finds
Combination treatment cures pancreatic cancer, reprograms the immune system
Targeted therapy slows disease progression and improves survival for prostate cancer
Study may lead to new therapeutic methods for treating aggressive brain cancer
"Goldilocks" balance holds key to awakening the body's immune response to combat brain cancer
Adding local anesthetics can improve treatment for incurable breast cancer, melanoma
Using cloning technology to prevent esophageal cancer
Novel drug may be the answer in battling resistance in aggressive breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Discovery of neoantigens could widen the possibilities for universal cancer vaccine