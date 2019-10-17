Survey: 41% of adults will fall back to sleep when daylight saving time ends

What will you do with an extra hour when daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3? Forty-one percent of adults indicated that they will fall back to sleep, according to a survey conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

For anyone who is chronically sleep-deprived, one hour of extra sleep will not erase a sleep debt. However, waking up feeling more refreshed and alert after the time change may help motivate people to prioritize sleep for optimal health.

It's encouraging that people are waking up to the importance of sleep for their health and well-being. The end of daylight saving time is a good reminder that sleep is essential for health, and it is an opportunity to make a commitment to talk to a medical provider about any ongoing sleep problems." Dr. Kelly A. Carden, AASM President

The September 2019 survey of 2,003 U.S. adults asked what they plan to do with the extra hour when daylight saving time ends. "Sleep" was the top response, followed by spending the extra hour with friends and family (13%) and enjoying a relaxing activity (13%). Another 6% plan to do housework and run errands, and 5% plan to catch up on work or studies.

While individual sleep needs vary, everyone should make it a priority to get enough sleep to wake feeling refreshed and alert on a regular basis. Consistently waking up feeling unrefreshed, or struggling to stay awake throughout the day, is a warning sign that either you are not getting enough sleep or you may have an untreated sleep disorder.

For sleep-deprived adults who want to get an extra hour of sleep when daylight saving time ends, the AASM recommends the following tips: