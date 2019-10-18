Study sheds light on why respiratory infections are more deadly in diabetic patients

Since the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) first emerged in Saudi Arabia in 2012, there have been more than 2,400 confirmed cases of the infection, resulting in greater than 800 deaths - an alarming fatality rate of 35 percent. For this reason, researchers have been eager to identify any risk factors that contribute to the development of severe or lethal disease. Current clinical evidence points to diabetes as a major risk factor in addition to other comorbidities including kidney disease, heart disease, and lung disease.

Researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine have demonstrated in a new study, published earlier this week in the Journal of Clinical Investigation Insights, how diabetes contributes to mortality from MERS-CoV infections, and the finding could shed light on why other respiratory illnesses like the flu or pneumonia might strike those with diabetes more severely.

Related Stories

They investigated the connection between diabetes and MERS-CoV in a mouse model and discovered that although the virus did not replicate more readily in the diabetic mice compared to the healthy controls, the diabetic mice exhibited a delayed and prolonged inflammatory response in the lung. Diabetic mice had lower levels of inflammatory cytokines and fewer inflammatory macrophages and T cells. This indicates that the increased severity of MERS-CoV infection in patients with diabetes was likely due to a malfunction in the body's response to infection.

Understanding how diabetes contributes to disease severity following MERS-CoV infection in this context is critical. Our next step is to determine what drives the altered immune response in diabetics and how to reverse those effects with therapeutics for treatment of patients."

Matthew Frieman, PhD, associate professor of microbiology and immunology who is the corresponding author of the study

Follow up research could also explore whether health care providers should double their efforts to manage and stabilize glucose levels in patients with diabetes experiencing a dangerous respiratory infection and whether better management would help mitigate the effects of these infections.

"This is an important finding for patients with diabetes and physicians who treat them," said UMSOM Dean E. Albert Reece, MD, PhD, MBA, who is also the Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Maryland and the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor. "We have long known that diabetic patients have worse outcomes when they get a serious infectious disease, but this new insight on immune function could pave the way for better treatments."

Source:

University of Maryland School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Kulcsar, K.A, et al. (2019) Comorbid diabetes results in immune dysregulation and enhanced disease severity following MERS-CoV infection. Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight. doi.org/10.1172/jci.insight.131774.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Newly tested medical device mimics the effects of traditional bariatric surgery in rodents
AADE's new guidance and resources detail the role of diabetes care
Researchers identify circuit that links cigarette smoking and risk of developing diabetes
Sleep apnea is a risk factor for developing diabetic macular edema, study shows
Tips to help strengthen your defenses this flu season
Get vaccinated to protect yourself from flu, say Johns Hopkins experts
New discovery paves way for better treatment of diabetes
Retinal macular damage linked to sleep apnea in diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Physics professors granted patent for new device that could revolutionize diabetes management