Study: Diagnosed levels of psychosis and anxiety more severe among men in Hackney

Excess psychosis diagnoses amongst Black and South Asian men in deprived urban areas could reflect a cluster of disadvantage in specific places, rather than individual experiences of deprivation alone, a study led by Queen Mary University of London researchers concludes.

The paper, published today in the British Journal of Psychiatry, is the first to apply a syndemic approach to psychiatry.

The team compared the incidence of several health conditions - including psychosis - between White, Black and South Asian men across Britain. They also studied data for an additional group of men from the deprived inner-London borough of Hackney.

Although levels of diagnosed psychosis were significantly higher amongst black and south Asian men across Britain than for white men, the gap disappeared after taking account of socio-economic factors such as social class and unemployment.

Related Stories

However, after allowing for those factors the team found a significant gap remained in diagnosed levels of psychosis and other health conditions amongst Black and South Asian men living in Hackney. This could be explained, they suggest, by four markers of vulnerability that could reinforce each other and aggravate the risk of developing severe mental illness.

The components of the syndemic were drug and alcohol dependence, criminality and violence, risky or coercive sexual behaviour and psychosis/anxiety.

Diagnosed levels of psychosis and anxiety were much more severe among men in Hackney who engaged in such behaviours.

After factoring in these markers, diagnosis rates closely matched those for their ethnic counterparts across Britain - and for White men in Hackney.

Co-author Professor Kam Bhui, Head of Queen Mary's Centre for Psychiatry, said:

These results suggest that the wider challenges and social circumstances facing certain ethnic minorities in specific deprived urban areas can explain significant variation in rates of diagnosed psychosis.

To put it bluntly, 'place' should be seen as a risk factor in psychosis. That conclusion has significant implications for public health commissioners and services.

"Historical, political and social factors around place contribute to these health conditions. Place-based measures and interventions in early life are more likely to succeed than costly support or even punitive measures in later life."

He continued: "We believe that applying a syndemic approach in psychiatry is a significant advance. Our findings should be widely used in psychiatry and help shape preventive public health practice.

"Given the factors we have identified as risk factors for psychosis, the cuts we have seen in vital public health services such as drug and alcohol treatment and sexual health in recent years are both unfortunate and a false economy. A syndemic-based approach in research and practice can help design better prevention in healthcare - and inform the implementation of the NHS long term plan for England."

Source:

Queen Mary University of London

Journal reference:

Cold, J. et al. (2019) Ethnic disparities in psychotic experiences explained by area-level syndemic effects. The British Journal of Psychiatry. doi.org/10.1192/bjp.2019.203.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UC San Diego's CMCR announces research grants to explore cannabis for medical applications
BBRF announces over $13.8 million in Young Investigator Grants to support mental health scientists
Youth with psychosis spectrum disorders have distinct brain region alterations
Study seeks participants with VCFS-related psychosis to help create biobank of cerebral organoids
Identification and management of depression in people with epilepsy to save lives
Deficit schizophrenics are physically different from other people
Neurological markers in the brain can help detect people at risk for psychotic disorders
Novel clinical trial to examine use of cannabidiol in people with Parkinson's-related psychosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cannabis: CBD vs THC causes lower psychiatric side-effects