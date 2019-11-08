Study shows link between family history of cancer and childhood asthma diagnosis

It's well known there's a genetic component to cancer, and that cancer often runs in families. A new study being presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Houston shows an association between a family history of cancer and a childhood asthma diagnosis.

We used data from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) from 2012-2016 to track information on children who have been diagnosed with asthma. Of the more than 57,000 children whose information we examined, more than 20 percent of those who had a family history of cancer had an asthma diagnosis."

Sairaman Nagarajan, MD

Related Stories

Nagarajan is an allergy and immunology fellow and lead author of the study.

The children represented in the survey were 51 percent male and 49 percent female. The children with asthma were older (10 years vs 8 years) than the children without asthma.

"The NHIS survey reflects the US population, and because of the large number of those surveyed, the findings are significant for people across the country," says allergist Rauno Joks, MD, ACAAI member and co-author of the study. "If a parent knows there is a family history of cancer, they should be sure to tell their pediatrician and allergist, as an extra effort at asthma screening could be valuable in diagnosing and treating childhood asthma."

Allergists are specially trained to diagnose and treat asthma and can help your child lead the life they want to live.

Source:

American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sesame allergy is common among children with other food allergies
Two-hormone combo test predicts prostate cancer risk
HIMC at Mount Sinai to evaluate therapeutic effects of novel cancer immunotherapy
Certain gut bacteria can increase the risk of bowel cancer, shows study
CCNY researchers receive two U.S. patents for brain cancer-detecting innovation
Gene-editing technique CRISPR trialed for first time as cancer treatment
Breast cancer could soon be detected early using a blood test
Infectious cancer spreads across mussels in South America and Europe, shows study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A type of gut bacteria may increase risk of bowel cancer