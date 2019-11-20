Prior exposure to pollutants linked to increased risk of diabetes in Indian immigrants

In 2004, the United Nations Stockholm Convention banned the production and use of many persistent organic pollutants (POPs), such as dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). However, POP production and use continue in some nations that did not ratify the treaty, including India and other South Asian countries. Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology have linked high levels of DDT in Indian immigrants in the U.S. with risk factors for diabetes.

Related Stories

Asian Indians have a higher risk of diabetes than other populations, and this risk extends to Indian immigrants in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere. Previous studies have found DDT in samples taken from the environment, food and people of the Indian subcontinent. Michele La Merrill and colleagues wondered whether prior exposure to DDT and other POPs could influence Asian Indians' diabetes risk, even after they had immigrated to the U.S. Based on results from animal studies, the researchers hypothesized that POPs could contribute to diabetes by causing excess fat deposition in the liver, which in turn can lead to insulin resistance.

To test their hypothesis, the researchers examined the levels of 20 environmental pollutants in blood plasma samples from 147 Asian Indian participants, 45 to 84 years old, living in the San Francisco Bay area. The researchers detected levels of numerous POPs that were much higher than levels previously found in other populations in the U.S. In particular, people with higher levels of DDT in their blood were more likely to be obese, have excess fat in their livers and show increased insulin resistance compared to people with lower levels. Although more research is needed to establish a causal relationship, these findings could help explain the increased diabetes risk for Indian immigrants and have public health implications for the approximately 1.8 billion South Asians throughout the world, the researchers say.

Source:

American Chemical Society

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Medical steroid use could push up diabetes risk
CGM alarm settings may achieve better blood sugar control for type 1 diabetes patients
Nutraceuticals could help prevent diabetes
Johns Hopkins experts to present important topics at Architecture of High Value Health Care Conference
PERL study: Reducing uric acid levels does not benefit type 1 diabetes patients with kidney disease
Survey highlights the need to better educate people on risk factors of type 2 diabetes
Age plays key role in the well-being of patients with Type 2 diabetes
Women most affected by diabetes-related vascular complications

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study examines efficacy of nutraceuticals to manage diabetes