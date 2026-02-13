Diabetic nephropathy shows severe biochemical abnormalities

Background and objectives

Chronic diabetes mellitus is marked by hyperglycemia and metabolic dysfunction, increasing the risk of complications such as nephropathy. This study aimed to evaluate key biochemical parameters among participants with diabetic nephropathy (DNp), diabetes control (DC), nephropathy control (NC), and healthy control groups.

Methods

A prospective case-control study was conducted with 200 participants categorized into four groups: DNp, NC, DC, and healthy controls. Biochemical parameters, including glucose, glycated hemoglobin, waste metabolites, proteins, enzymes, electrolytes, and lipids, were analyzed using an Advia 1800 chemical system analyzer (Siemens, Germany) with standard kits.

Results

Among the four investigated groups, the DNp group exhibited augmented fasting glucose (178.75 ± 61 mg/dL), glycated hemoglobin (8.13 ± 1.7%), creatinine (5.67 ± 1.8 mg/dL), and blood urea nitrogen (72.02 ± 22.8 mg/dL), indicating poor glycemic control and impaired kidney function. In contrast, the DC group showed elevated random glucose levels (280 ± 3.1 mg/dL). Elevated inflammatory markers (C-reactive protein, 6.35 ± 6.3 mg/L; lactate dehydrogenase, 1,216.43 ± 634 U/L) were observed in the NC group. Compared to the other groups, the DC group demonstrated augmented lipid profiles, including elevated triglycerides (230.67 ± 59 mg/dL), very low-density lipoprotein (48.5 ± 16.5 mg/dL), low-density lipoprotein (107.41 ± 16 mg/dL), and cholesterol (169 ± 19 mg/dL). Statistical analysis was performed using one-way analysis of variance followed by a t-test to investigate differences among groups at P < 0.05.

Conclusions

This study demonstrated that patients with DNp exhibited the most severe biochemical disturbances when compared with DC and HC. DNp exhibited markedly elevated glycemic indices and significantly impaired renal function. Inflammatory and enzymatic markers varied across groups, with CRP elevated in DNp and NC, and LDH highest in NC. Lipid profiles displayed distinct patterns among groups, as DC exhibited prominent dyslipidemia with the highest lipid levels, while DNp presented the lowest concentrations.

