Study finds dramatic increase in teen overdoses from anxiety drugs

The number of teens taking and overdosing from benzodiazepines, commonly prescribed anxiety medications, has risen dramatically over the past decade, according to a national study coauthored by Rutgers researchers.

The study, published in the journal Clinical Toxicology, found a 54 percent increase in cases involving children ages 12 to 18 that were reported to U.S. Poison Control Centers from 2000 to 2015.

The researchers, from several institutions including MedStar Health, analyzed 296,838 benzodiazepine exposure cases involving children under the age of 18 obtained from the National Poison Data System. While the rate of exposure in children under the age of 6 decreased, the rate for adolescents rose from 17.7 exposures per 100,000 children in 2000 to 27.3 exposures per 100,000 children in 2015. The study also found a rise in intentional abuse, with nearly half of all reported exposures in 2015 documented as intentional abuse, misuse or attempted suicide.

While benzodiazepine overdose by itself is typically not life-threatening, the findings of this study show an increase in teens taking one or more additional substances, which increases the severity of the effects, including death or life-threatening symptoms that can affect future health."

Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School's Department of Emergency Medicine, one of the authors

Related Stories

Approximately 70,000 children receive care in an emergency department annually due to medication overdoses, with nearly 12 percent of these visits resulting in hospitalization. Calello said the increased availability of prescription medications is a likely cause of both adult and pediatric poisonings.

"Our study group found that the increasing rate of reported benzodiazepine exposures appear to reflect the increasing rate of benzodiazepine prescriptions that have been reported across the United States over the past decade," she said. "Medical providers should be aware of the increased prevalence of benzodiazepine exposures to help limit unnecessary prescribing. Parents and caregivers must be counseled on the proper use, storage and disposal of these high-risk medications."

Source:

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Journal reference:

Friedrich, J.M., et al. (2019) Child and adolescent benzodiazepine exposure and overdose in the United States: 16 years of poison center data. Clinical Toxicology. doi.org/10.1080/15563650.2019.1674321.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Teenage drinking increases risk of anxiety and alcohol problems in adulthood
Teenage binge drinking may lead to anxiety and alcohol abuse in later life
Shared abnormalities found in brain's control circuit of patients with mood, anxiety disorders
Social media use, television viewing and computer use are predictors of anxiety in adolescents
Omega-3 fats have little or no effect on anxiety, depression
Depression and anxiety can have negative impact on outcomes following hip surgery
Behavioral health program has positive impact on employees with depression or anxiety
Researchers find link between generalized anxiety disorder at age 18 and later alcohol use

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Deep sleep may reduce anxiety levels