SITESEEKER to be used for Otsuka’s therapeutics discovery programs

PhoreMost Limited, the UK-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drugging ‘undruggable’ disease targets, today announced it has entered into a multi-project collaboration with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., the world-leading pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of highly-innovative drugs and diagnostics. Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

PhoreMost will deploy its in-house expertise and next-generation phenotypic screening platform, SITESEEKER®, towards disease-relevant pathways nominated by Otsuka. Novel targets identified will be further validated and characterized by Otsuka as part of its internal development pipeline, with an initial focus on gene therapy applications of identified targets.

Related Stories

PhoreMost’s SITESEEKER platform exploits protein shape diversity to find functionally active peptides, significantly enhancing the power of phenotypic screening and translation into therapeutic modalities.

Based on proprietary protein interference, or ‘PROTEINi®’, technology PhoreMost uses SITESEEKER to probe the entire proteome in a live cell environment for novel druggable targets linked to any chosen disease. This enables the systematic discovery of functionally active peptides which are directly linked to useful therapeutic applications.

This collaboration with Otsuka is further recognition of the power of the SITESEEKER approach to drive the identification of novel, druggable targets. We are particularly excited to be exploring not only small molecule therapeutics but also gene therapy applications of our platform.”

Dr Chris Torrance, CEO of PhoreMost

Source:

PhoreMost

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PhoreMost. (2020, January 21). SITESEEKER to be used for Otsuka’s therapeutics discovery programs. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 21, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200121/SITESEEKER-to-be-used-for-Otsukae28099s-therapeutics-discovery-programs.aspx.

  • MLA

    PhoreMost. "SITESEEKER to be used for Otsuka’s therapeutics discovery programs". News-Medical. 21 January 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200121/SITESEEKER-to-be-used-for-Otsukae28099s-therapeutics-discovery-programs.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    PhoreMost. "SITESEEKER to be used for Otsuka’s therapeutics discovery programs". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200121/SITESEEKER-to-be-used-for-Otsukae28099s-therapeutics-discovery-programs.aspx. (accessed January 21, 2020).

  • Harvard

    PhoreMost. 2020. SITESEEKER to be used for Otsuka’s therapeutics discovery programs. News-Medical, viewed 21 January 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200121/SITESEEKER-to-be-used-for-Otsukae28099s-therapeutics-discovery-programs.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Boehringer Ingelheim to use PhoreMost's SITESEEKER platform in new collaboration