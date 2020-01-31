Modified form of poliovirus shows potential as cancer vaccine in animal studies

A modified form of poliovirus, pioneered at Duke Cancer Institute as a therapy for glioblastoma brain tumors, appears in laboratory studies to also have applicability for pediatric brain tumors when used as part of a cancer vaccine.

In preclinical studies using mice and human cancer cells, an injection of the modified poliovirus vector instigated an immune response that homed in on mutated cancer cells that predominate in diffuse midline glioma (DMG) tumors. The cancer strikes children and is universally deadly.

Related Stories

Reporting this week in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers described how a polio-rhinovirus chimera (PVSRIPO), modified to express a mutate tumor antigen found in DMG, is able to infect and induce the activity of dendritic cells.

Dendritic cells prime tumor antigen-specific T-cells to migrate to the tumor site, attack tumor cells, delay tumor growth and enhance survival in animal tumor models. But their activity can be difficult to control.

"Polioviruses have several advantages for generating antigen-specific CD8 T-cells as a potential cancer vaccine vector," said senior author Matthias Gromeier, M.D., who developed the poliovirus-based therapy as a member of Duke's Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center.

"They have naturally evolved to have a relationship with the human immune system, activating dendritic cells, inducing CD8 T-cell immunity and eliciting inflammation. As a result, they lack interference with innate or adaptive immunity."

Gromeier said the vaccine approach continues to be tested with the goal of initiating a phase 1 clinical trial.

We are hopeful that this approach could be tested as a potential therapy for DMG tumors, which exact a terrible burden on children and their families."

Matthias Gromeier, senior author

Source:

Duke University Medical Center

Journal reference:

Mosaheb, M.M., et al. (2020) Genetically stable poliovirus vectors activate dendritic cells and prime antitumor CD8 T cell immunity. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13939-z.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Why yogurt consumption may help reduce breast cancer risk
Naturally produced protein suppresses breast cancer metastasis
Halting metastasis by preventing cancer cells from using fat
Scientists discover new drug target for prostate cancer in the non-coding genome
Researchers confirm safety of cancer-specific PET probe in first-in-human clinical studies
GW expands clinical trial of neoadjuvant immunotherapy for high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
A two-drug combo that halts growth of cancer cells discovered
What parents need to know about the HPV vaccine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Groundbreaking study to investigate why cancer returns in some people and not others