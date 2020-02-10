China's One-Child Policy has beneficial effect on women's education

Women's educational attainment has increased tremendously and even exceeded men's all over the world in the late 20th century. China's One-Child Policy had a beneficial effect on women's education and explains about half of the increase in educational attainment for women born between 1960-1980, according to a review published in Contemporary Economic Policy.

In China, the One-Child Policy was the biggest social movement that fundamentally changed the lives and family structure of the entire generation born in the 1960s. Analyses in the review indicate that reductions in fertility expectations in China increased women's educational attainment and helped to close the gender education gap.

Women anticipated having fewer children, which may have delayed their entry into parenthood and even delayed the decision to get married, which allowed them to get more education."

Xuan Jiang, PhD, author, The Ohio State University

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Jiang, X. (2020) Family planning and women's educational attainment: Evidence from the one‐child policy. Contemporary Economic Policy. doi.org/10.1111/coep.12462.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds that even light alcohol consumption may increase overall cancer risk
Light to moderate lifetime alcohol use raises cancer risk
A revolution in laparoscopic training: KARL STORZ and VirtaMed leap beyond VR simulation
PhDs riddled with more stress than students can handle says study
Survey finds US adults see vaccines as less important than they did in 2001
Body weight rises as adults move from education into employment and parenthood
ELRIG UK and British Pharmacological Society form strategic alliance to improve education, drive drug discovery
Scientists reveal the damaging effect of Zika virus on a type of brain cell

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer cases to rise by 60% globally