Study evaluates feasibility of using T'ai Chi to improve chronic low back pain in older adults

A new study evaluated the feasibility and acceptability of using T'ai Chi to improve chronic low back pain in adults over 65 years of age compared to health education and usual care. The results of this randomized controlled trial are published in JACM, the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers, dedicated to paradigm, practice, and policy advancing integrative health. Click here to read this article free on the JACM website through March 11, 2020.

T'ai Chi has been shown effective for improving chronic back pain yet with little attention to older adults. For this study researchers Karen Sherman, PhD and colleagues from Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute and University of Washington, Seattle, focused only on adults older than 65. They present their study design and findings in the article entitled "T'ai Chi for Chronic Low Back Pain in Older Adults: A Feasibility Trial."

Related Stories

Participants were randomly assigned to 12 weeks of T'ai Chi, a 12-week health education intervention, or usual care. Measures of recruitment and retention contributed to the determination of feasibility. The findings indicate that the study was feasible and had acceptable recruitment, few dropouts, and an excellent safety profile. Among the T'ai Chi participants, 62% attended at least 70% of the classes during the 12-week intervention period. Remarkably, at 52 weeks, 70% of T'ai Chi participants reported having practiced the week before, with a median of 3 days per week and 15 minutes/session. Both participation and perception of helpfulness were lower in the health education group.

More research is needed on treatments for chronic low back pain in older adults. Our study showed that it's feasible to do a clinical trial of T'ai Chi for this condition."

Karen Sherman, Ph.D., Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute

JACM Editor-in-Chief John Weeks, johnweeks-integrator.com, Seattle, WA, states: "Many of us have become familiar with pictures of large groups of older people in China or Hong Kong practicing T'ai Chi together. Dr. Sherman's work suggests that older adults here in the United States may similarly find such practices acceptable and useful."

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Journal reference:

Sherman, K.J, et al. (2020) T'ai Chi for Chronic Low Back Pain in Older Adults: A Feasibility Trial. The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine. doi.org/10.1089/acm.2019.0438.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Treatment for low back pain in older adults does not match guidelines
Study may help develop new treatments for abnormal nerve growth in the spine
China reports H5N1 bird flu in Hunan amid coronavirus crisis
Gabapentin – a drug for nerve pain could help patients with spinal injury finds study
Coronavirus can’t spread if the patient doesn’t have symptoms, report says
Using CRISPR to switch off pain gene becomes a possibility with new study
New blood sugar tool could one day replace uncomfortable finger-prick test
High bacterial levels in half of lupus skin rashes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cannabis use disorder more common in adults with pain