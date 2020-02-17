Smart athletic mouthguard licensed from University of Maryland, Baltimore

Technology for a smart mouthguard from the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) has been licensed by University of Maryland School of Dentistry (UMSOD) alumnus Michael Wright, DDS, MS, into his new startup company, The WrightGuard Innovation Corporation.

Developed by UMSOD faculty member, Radi Masri, DDS, MS, PhD, along with Wright and James E. Whitney II, MS, PhD, of Amalfi Acoustics, LLC, the technology is a smart mouthguard with physiological tracking capabilities that provides real-time monitoring for a variety of biometrics, such as force of impact, pH and hydration levels, and body temperature.

We are thrilled to begin this new commercialization venture, with a preeminent medical and research partner like the University of Maryland School of Dentistry; and are looking forward to continuing our collaborative work to improve athletic protection and performance." Michael Wright, DDS, MS, UMSOD alumnus

Wright intends to commercialize this technology into an athletic mouthguard that captures and processes this valuable biometric data, offering real-time protection to athletes – both professional and amateur – and potentially enhancing their athletic performance.

"It is my team's belief that the potential of mouthguards has not yet been realized. With our collective knowledge, prowess, and vision we are poised to take a leadership role in the "smart" mouthguard market," said Wright. "Dental professionals are arguably the most qualified to direct matters involving oral safety and health. Our expertise can and should be brought to bear to fully address the potential of the mouthguard for preventive, protective, and performance enhancement while addressing a wider range of potential applications and target audiences."

"This innovative mouthguard provides a novel platform for capturing and transmitting real-time data on physiological parameters such as body temperature and offering the potential to greatly enhance athletes' well-being and performance, said Mark A. Reynolds, DDS, PhD, UMSOD dean and professor.

"I am pleased that this collaboration between Dr. Wright, a dental school alumnus; Dr. Masri, a UMSOD professor; and Dr. Whitney has resulted in this transformative mouthguard."

Wright, based outside of the nation's capital, provides enhanced cosmetic and reconstructive services, beyond the scope of general dentistry. The owner of two US patents, previous innovations include The WrightGuard, a brand of sports mouthguards that feature the world's first magnetic tethering system. After years of treating traumatic injuries on professional and amateur athletes, Dr. Wright began fabricating customized protective and performance mouthguards directly for professional players. The WrightGuard's custom line, which is fabricated based on an individual's unique mouth and jaw structure, has been worn by elite National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and professional boxers to name a few.