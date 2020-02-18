UK says goodbye to Europe, Bedfont says hello

Bedfont, based in Kent, has purchased its first European office in Salzburg, Austria from Dr.Lahner GmbH, who was its first distributor when Bedfont began exporting in 1988. Bedfont has been in talks with Dr. Lahner for several months and is pleased to announce that the deal completed on Friday 31st January 2020.

Bedfont is confident this move will only strengthen its presence in Europe by increasing both brand and product awareness, helping them to gain access to new markets, including, Germany.

Jason Smith, Managing Director, comments:

The plan has always been to branch out with additional offices strategically located across the globe but Brexit has expedited this process to a small extent – regardless, I am very happy to announce that we have acquired our first European office and we’re excited to work alongside Dorothea.”

Dr. Dorothea Lahner says:

As a Managing Director, I have always believed customer satisfaction is the key to success. As a customer of Bedfont since 1988, the dedication that Bedfont shows me as a customer is unfaltering. I look forward to helping Bedfont with the transition to establish their new European office and wish them all the success in the future.”

