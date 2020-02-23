Discovery may open up new avenues into improving cancer immunotherapy

New cancer immunotherapy approaches are revolutionizing treatment options for breast cancer patients. However, many lead to insufficient immune responses rendering the therapies incapable of completely eradicating tumors.

In a new study, published today in Science Immunology, University of California, Irvine researchers determined the molecular features of certain cells associated with breast cancer, which may open up new avenues into improving cancer immunotherapy.

One reason for the poor response to immunotherapy can be the presence of breast cancer-associated myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), which have immunosuppressive capacity in the tumor microenvironment. Until now, these cells have remained poorly characterized. In particular, it was difficult to determine the difference between MDSCs and normal myeloid cells in healthy individuals. Because of the difficulty in distinguishing these diverse myeloid cells, our ability to detect and therapeutically target MDSCs during cancer was limited."

Kai Kessenbrock, PhD, assistant professor of biological chemistry at the UCI School of Medicine

Related Stories

Lead researcher, UCI's Hamad Alshetaiwi, and his colleagues in the Kessenbrock lab teamed up with members of UCI School of Biological Sciences professor Craig Walsh's lab and, using cutting edge single cell gene expression analyses, determined the molecular features of MDSCs. They did this by sequencing about 15,000 individual cells, detecting thousands of genes expressed in each one. These complex datasets were analyzed using a diverse pipeline of computational analyses tools, which revealed that MDSCs emerge through an unusual path of neutrophil maturation that confers them an immunosuppressive cell state.

"We established a MDSC-specific gene signature and identified CD84 as a surface marker for improved detection and enrichment of MDSCs in breast cancers. With this new information, we can increase our ability to detect and target MDSCs during cancer and potentially improve cancer immunotherapies by directly interfering with these cells in breast cancer patients," said Alshetaiwi.

Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent types of cancer with more than 260,000 new cases and more than 40,000 deaths in 2018 in the United States.

Source:

UCI School of Medicine

Journal reference:

Alshetaiwi, H., et al. (2020) Defining the emergence of myeloid-derived suppressor cells in breast cancer using single-cell transcriptomics. Science Immunology. doi.org/10.1126/sciimmunol.aay6017.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UCLA researcher designs ways for immune cells to 'outsmart' solid tumors
Simple blood test measures the body's immune response to improve ovarian cancer diagnosis
Finding new clues to combat glioblastoma
Scientists find a way to block the growth of kidney cancer
Pancreatic cancer 'time machine' reveals tumor development and invasion
Researchers develop new way to monitor radiation doses for cancer patients
Scientists map molecular steps in the development of endometrial cancer
Cancer risk in psoriatic patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Increased risk of uterine cancer linked to 24 gene variants