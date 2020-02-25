Using social media to study vaccine acceptance in China

The situation

Vaccine acceptance is a crucial public health issue, which has been exacerbated by the use of social media to spread content expressing vaccine hesitancy. Studies have shown that social media can provide new information regarding the dynamics of vaccine communication online, potentially affecting real-world vaccine behaviors.

A team of United States-based researchers observed an example of this in 2018 related to the Changchun Changsheng Biotechnology vaccine incident in China. The researchers found:

  • Expressions of distrust in government pertaining to vaccines increased significantly during and immediately after the incident.
  • Self-reports of vaccination changed from positive endorsements of vaccination to concerns about vaccine harms.
  • Expressed support for vaccine acceptance in China may be decreasing.

From the researcher:

Related Stories

"The World Health Organization identified vaccine hesitancy as one of their top 10 challenges of 2019. When combined with virulent illnesses, such as COVID-19 or influenza, small changes in vaccination rates could spell the difference between smaller, contained outbreaks and a worldwide pandemic. Governments and public health agencies around the world need to prioritize health communication efforts. Even the safest and most effective vaccine is useless if people refuse to take it." -- David Broniatowski, associate professor of engineering management and systems engineering at the George Washington University.

Conclusions

The new study, "Chinese Social Media Suggest Decreased Vaccine Acceptance in China: An Observational Study on Weibo Following the 2018 Changchun Changsheng Vaccine Incident," highlights the dangers of public perception of even a single vaccine safety incident, according to the researchers.

The team also believes the possible emergence of vaccine opposition in China is a potential cause for concern, especially considering the density of several large Chinese population centers.

2018 vaccine incident in China

In July 2018, Chinese government inspectors determined that Changchun Changsheng Biotechnology, a prominent manufacturer of vaccines in China, had violated national regulations and standards when producing 250,000 rabies vaccine doses. The violation might have undermined the effectiveness of the involved vaccines. News began slowly escalating on Chinese social media platforms not long after the incident.

Source:

George Washington University

Journal reference:

Hu, D., et al. (2020) Chinese social media suggest decreased vaccine acceptance in China: An observational study on Weibo following the 2018 Changchun Changsheng vaccine incident. Vaccine. doi.org/10.1016/j.vaccine.2020.02.027.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Tulane establishes COVID-19 research program to develop a vaccine and test treatments
Scientists developing a combined vaccine to fight most malignant brain tumor
Blue Water Vaccines enters into agreement to develop Streptococcus pneumoniae vaccine with St. Jude
Single dose of HPV vaccine is effective for preventing preinvasive cervical disease
Shingles vaccine appears to reduce stroke risk
Childhood vaccine responses in sub-Saharan Africa depend on geography, age and anemia
Experimental vaccine could be effective against both Zika and Dengue
Vaccine for COVID-19 coronavirus could soon be a reality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Investigational HIV vaccine not effective in preventing HIV