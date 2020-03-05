Gastrointestinal manifestations and fecal-oral transmission of novel coronavirus

The world is bracing for the impact of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which has now spread to over 30 countries, infecting more than 80,000 people with over 2,600 deaths globally. A better understanding of how this virus is transmitted is key to preventing its spread.

In two new papers published online in Gastroenterology, investigators from China describe the impact of coronavirus on the digestive tract. Key findings:

Related Stories

  • A significant portion of coronavirus patients have diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and/or abdominal discomfort before respiratory symptoms.
  • Researchers recommend monitoring patients with initial GI distress, which will allow for earlier detection, diagnosis, isolation and intervention.
  • Viral RNA is detectable in stool of patients with suspected coronavirus; it is now clear that the virus sheds into the stool.
  • Viral gastrointestinal infection and potential fecal-oral transmission can last even after viral clearance in respiratory tract.
  • Prevention of fecal-oral transmission should be taken into consideration to control the spread the virus.

These papers will be published in the May print issue of Gastroenterology, the official journal of the American Gastroenterological Association.

Source:

American Gastroenterological Association

Posted in: Medical Science News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mount Sinai physicians first in the U.S. to analyze chest CT scans of patients with COVID-19
Australia activates pandemic plan due to global coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus worsens with 46 countries confirming virus infections – is it just starting?
Chest CT scan best for coronavirus diagnosis
Coronavirus pathology findings shows how the disease affects the body
Two genome sequences of coronavirus (COVID-19) show possible internal transmission
Coronavirus vaccine trials commence
Coronavirus is mutating with a second strain identified by scientists

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
How workplaces can fight the coronavirus outbreak