Kent med-tech company celebrates International Women’s Day

Every 8th March for over 100 years, International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrates the economic, cultural and political achievements of women as well as building and accelerating women's equality. Local med-tech company, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., is proud to celebrate and share its statistics this IWD.

A small second-generation family business of 48 employees, 46% of Bedfont’s workforce is made up of women and so is 50% of their management team.

Bedfont takes pride in being an innovative and progressive company and have taken many steps to improve their employee welfare over the past couple of years, including establishing Well-being Warriors, training up Mental Health First-aiders, building a break-out room for their employees, and much more.

Niki Carter, Office & HR Manager, comments: