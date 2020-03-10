Kent med-tech company celebrates International Women’s Day

Every 8th March for over 100 years, International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrates the economic, cultural and political achievements of women as well as building and accelerating women's equality. Local med-tech company, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., is proud to celebrate and share its statistics this IWD.

A small second-generation family business of 48 employees, 46% of Bedfont’s workforce is made up of women and so is 50% of their management team.

Bedfont takes pride in being an innovative and progressive company and have taken many steps to improve their employee welfare over the past couple of years, including establishing Well-being Warriors, training up Mental Health First-aiders, building a break-out room for their employees, and much more.

Niki Carter, Office & HR Manager, comments:

We strive to create a great culture here by defining a diverse and inclusive atmosphere. How we treat our employees has a direct impact on economic growth – happiness leads to increased productivity, creativity, and innovation. It’s really great to see the strides the company are taking to look after us – we see ourselves as the Bedfont Family.”

Comments (0)

