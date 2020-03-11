No Smoking Day: 35 years on, the Smokerlyzer is still saving lives

In March 1985, BedfontScientific Ltd. launched the Smokerlyzer carbon monoxide (CO) monitor to help people quit smoking. Today, the Smokerlyzer is still used worldwide by Stop Smoking Services and Bedfont is urging people to start their smoke-free journey as No Smoking Day approaches on 11th March.

No Smoking Day: 35 years on, the Smokerlyzer is still saving lives

According to the World Health Organisation, tobacco smoking is responsible for 8 million deaths each year, of which 1.2 million deaths are actually non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke. No Smoking Day is acknowledged annually throughout the UK to encourage smoking cessation and raise awareness of the health-related risks brought about from cigarettes.

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont® Scientific, comments:

No Smoking Day is the perfect opportunity to quit the habit. The UK is already moving towards a smoke-free future and quitting begins by visiting your local Stop Smoking Service and asking for a Smokerlyzer breath test. The monitor works by doing what comes naturally - breathing.”

By analyzing a breath sample, the Smokerlyzer can tell how much CO is in your lungs and blood that has been inhaled from smoking. Smoking builds high levels of CO in the blood, which can lead to heart disease, circulation problems, and high blood pressure. The Smokerlyzer is a useful tool for Stop Smoking Services to establish a smoker’s status, whilst acting as a motivational visual aid to encourage patients to quit smoking and to measure their progress whilst doing so, helping to prevent cancer and other smoking-related diseases.

To find your local Stop Smoking Service and take a Smokerlyzer breath test, visit https://www.nhs.uk/smokefree/help-and-advice/local-support-services-helplines.

Source:

BedfontScientific

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. (2020, March 11). No Smoking Day: 35 years on, the Smokerlyzer is still saving lives. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 11, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200311/No-Smoking-Day-35-years-on-the-Smokerlyzer-is-still-saving-lives.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "No Smoking Day: 35 years on, the Smokerlyzer is still saving lives". News-Medical. 11 March 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200311/No-Smoking-Day-35-years-on-the-Smokerlyzer-is-still-saving-lives.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "No Smoking Day: 35 years on, the Smokerlyzer is still saving lives". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200311/No-Smoking-Day-35-years-on-the-Smokerlyzer-is-still-saving-lives.aspx. (accessed March 11, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. 2020. No Smoking Day: 35 years on, the Smokerlyzer is still saving lives. News-Medical, viewed 11 March 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200311/No-Smoking-Day-35-years-on-the-Smokerlyzer-is-still-saving-lives.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Bedfont wins first-ever Silver award for Technology and Innovation
Bedfont wins 2nd accolade at the South East FSB Awards 2019
UK says goodbye to Europe, Bedfont says hello
Kent med-tech company celebrates International Women’s Day
Local med-tech company, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., named as a 2-time finalist in the KICC Awards 2020
Bedfont signs multiyear ODM agreement with MGC Diagnostics Corporation
Bedfont named 'Exporter of the Year' for third consecutive year
Bedfont included in the European Business Awards' ‘Ones to Watch’ list for 2nd year in a row

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

More Content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

See all content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd
You might also like... ×
Kent-based medical device manufacturer raises £2000 to help the homeless