Nanoscale particles of common plastics tend to move through the water supply

A Washington State University research team has found that nanoscale particles of the most commonly used plastics tend to move through the water supply, especially in fresh water, or settle out in wastewater treatment plants, where they end up as sludge, in landfills, and often as fertilizer.

Neither scenario is good.

We are drinking lots of plastics. We are drinking almost a few grams of plastics every month or so. That is concerning because you don't know what will happen after 20 years."

Indranil Chowdhury, assistant professor in WSU's Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering

The researchers, including graduate students, Mehanz Shams and Iftaykhairul Alam, examined what happens to tiny, nanoscale plastics that are making their way into the aquatic environment. They have published their work in the high-impact journal, Water Research.

Related Stories

It's estimated that every day about eight trillion pieces of microplastics go through wastewater treatment plants and end up in the aquatic environment.

These little bits of plastic can come from the degradation of larger plastics or from microbeads that are used in personal care products.

A recent study showed that more than 90 percent of tap water in the U.S. contains nanoscale plastics that are invisible to the human eye, Chowdury said.

In their study, the researchers studied the fate of nanoparticles of polyethylene and polystyrene, which are used in a huge number of products, including plastic bags, personal care products, kitchen appliances, disposable drinking cups and packaging material. They examined how the tiny plastic particles behaved under various chemistries, ranging from salty seawater to water containing organic material.

"We're looking at this more in a fundamental way," Chowdury said. "Why are they becoming stable and remaining in the water? Once they're in different types of water, what makes these plastics remain suspended in the environment?"

The researchers found that while acidity of water has little impact on what happens to nanoscale plastics, salt and natural organic matter are important in determining how the plastics move or settle. What is clear is that tiny plastics are staying in the environment with unknown health and environmental consequences, he said.

"Our drinking water plants are not sufficient at removing these micro and nanoscale plastics," he said. "We're finding these plastics in the drinking water but we don't know why."

Chowdury and his team are now studying techniques for removing the plastics from water and have recently received a grant from the State of Washington Water Research Center for that work.

In the meantime, he encourages people to lessen the impact of nanoscale plastics by reducing their use of single-use plastics.

"Reuse plastics as much as possible," he said.

Source:

Washington State University

Journal reference:

Shams, M., et al. (2020) Aggregation and stability of nanoscale plastics in aquatic environment. Water Research. doi.org/10.1016/j.watres.2019.115401.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Bruker announces fully validated NMR module for metabolite quantification in urine (research use only)
UPM joins Finnish research consortium to advance extracellular vesicle technologies
Daily moisturizer does not prevent eczema according to new research
Research provides new insights into molecular basis of X-chromosome inactivation
Advances in tuberculosis research yield immune responses
NTHU research team develops new treatment for Parkinson’s disease
Research looks at prenatal cannabis use
Heart Research UK supports King’s College London project to eliminate 'zombie cells'

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
NTHU research team develops new treatment for cancer