Could FeNO breath testing provide an early indicator of Covid-19?

As of Tuesday 24th March, the number of global Coronavirus cases rose to 398,834 with 6,650 confirmed cases in the UK alone. The Covid-19 strain of Coronavirus has officially been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation and there has been an urgent call for innovation that can help with the diagnosis or treatment of the virus. Kent-based medical device manufacturer, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., thinks their NObreath FeNO monitor could help.

Could FeNO breath testing provide an early indicator of Covid-19?Recommended by the National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE), and the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), FeNO is well-established, globally, as an objective test for airway inflammation and could theoretically be used to screen patients or office workers routinely or those suspected to have COVID-19; increasing FeNO levels can be an early indicator as the infection occurs in the upper respiratory tract and can lead to respiratory conditions such as pneumonia, which causes inflammation.

Related Stories

NObreath® testing is quick, easy, non-invasive, and the monitor is portable, which means testing can be performed by healthcare professionals at home. The NObreath® mouthpieces have been vigorously tested by Public Health England, and are proven to remove and trap 96.8% and 95% of airborne bacteria and viruses respectively. Unlike other FeNO measuring methods, the NObreath® testing technique does not require patients to inhale through the device, reducing the risk of cross-infection. Lastly, the NObreath® monitor itself is integrated with SteriTouch® technology, which eradicates the bacteria that causes contamination and infection.

Jason Smith, Managing Director, comments:

As the spread of Covid-19 seems relentless we find ourselves trying to weather the storm both personally and as a business. Being a medical device manufacturer, we are fortunate enough to be in a position where we can try and help but that does mean it is necessary to have some of the Bedfont Family, our employees, attend the offices. Whilst not desirable, it’s necessary to support the business and all the families it provides for. Covid-19 is hard to diagnose and we know very little about it presently, however we know about airway inflammation and so we are testing employees each day; any who have an increase in FeNO of ≥15ppb or ≥20% from their baseline reading will immediately be sent to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Although designed as a diagnostic and management aid for asthma, Bedfont® hopes the NObreath® could help mass screen changes in inflammation levels so patients can self-isolate early-on, helping to reduce the spread of the virus.

Source:

Bedfont Scientific

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. (2020, March 26). Could FeNO breath testing provide an early indicator of Covid-19?. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 26, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200326/Could-FeNO-breath-testing-provide-an-early-indicator-of-Covid-19.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "Could FeNO breath testing provide an early indicator of Covid-19?". News-Medical. 26 March 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200326/Could-FeNO-breath-testing-provide-an-early-indicator-of-Covid-19.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "Could FeNO breath testing provide an early indicator of Covid-19?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200326/Could-FeNO-breath-testing-provide-an-early-indicator-of-Covid-19.aspx. (accessed March 26, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. 2020. Could FeNO breath testing provide an early indicator of Covid-19?. News-Medical, viewed 26 March 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200326/Could-FeNO-breath-testing-provide-an-early-indicator-of-Covid-19.aspx.

Suggested Reading

UK says goodbye to Europe, Bedfont says hello
Local med-tech company, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., named as a 2-time finalist in the KICC Awards 2020
Kent-based medical device manufacturer raises £2000 to help the homeless
Coronavirus & Bedfont products update
Bedfont included in the European Business Awards' ‘Ones to Watch’ list for 2nd year in a row
Bedfont wins 2nd accolade at the South East FSB Awards 2019
Bedfont wins first-ever Silver award for Technology and Innovation
Bedfont receives FDA clearance for ToxCO breath analysis monitor

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

More Content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

See all content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd
You might also like... ×
No Smoking Day: 35 years on, the Smokerlyzer is still saving lives