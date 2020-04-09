Foods high in vitamin D may have heart-protective effects

Consuming foods high in vitamin D may have heart-protective effects, according to new research published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

The study was conducted during 2001-2012 and included 1,514 men and 1,528 women from the greater Athens area, in Greece. In the lowest, middle, and highest categories of vitamin D intake, cardiovascular events (such as heart attacks and strokes) occurred in 24%, 17%, and 12% of men and 14%, 10%, and 11% of women.

In contrast with vitamin D supplementation trials that have shown modest to neutral beneficial effects on heart health, this study revealed that increased vitamin D intake from food sources may protect against heart-related problems, especially in men.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Kouvari, M., et al. (2020) Dietary vitamin D intake, cardiovascular disease and cardiometabolic risk factors: a sex‐based analysis from the ATTICA cohort study. Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics. doi.org/10.1111/jhn.12748.

