Dotmatics achieves standard ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system

Dotmatics Ltd, a scientific informatics software and services company that is driving the automation of laboratory data workflows for scientific discovery and innovation research, today announced it has achieved certification to the internationally recognized standard ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management system (QMS). The independent assessment demonstrates Dotmatics’ commitment to service and quality, establishing and implementing systems that enable the company to provide products and services that meet exacting customer and regulatory requirements.

Dotmatics achieves standard ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system
Alastair Hill, Director and CTO, Dotmatics

Related Stories

The external inspection was conducted by Exova BM Trada, a leading certification body, and covered all functions across the company and all aspects of its QMS. Achieving ISO 9001 affirms that Dotmatics’ operations meet customer requirements, demand and timelines, and that it has appropriate QMS processes in place to develop and deliver software in a uniform and consistent manner. The accreditation also supports the company’s commitment to achieving continuous improvement.

The ISO 9001:2015 accreditation further strengthens Dotmatics’ product and services offering and adds to the Company’s existing ISO 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management.

We are extremely proud to gain certification to ISO 9001 standards, recognizing the team’s hard work to establish highly effective and auditable operating procedures for the company. Customers, stakeholders and staff can feel even more confident in our products and services and be assured that we follow the highest international standards for quality management, including those adhered to by GxP customers requiring fully documented and easily traceable information. A huge well done to all involved.

Alastair Hill, Director and CTO at Dotmatics

Source:

Dotmatics Ltd

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SignalChem Biotech Inc. launches COVID-19 elisa kits for diagnostic research
Is vitamin D really linked to excess COVID-19 mortality?
How India's lockdown has affected mental health
Study reveals how essential SARS-CoV-2 protein can be stabilized and scaled for production
Australia and South Korea: Research compares COVID-19 fatality rates
COVID-19 may damage the central nervous system
Heparin resistance among COVID-19 patients admitted to ICU
New rapid CRISPR-based test for sensitive SARS-CoV-2 detection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Risk posed by COVID-19 to newborn babies is low, research suggests