Dotmatics achieves standard ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system

Dotmatics Ltd, a scientific informatics software and services company that is driving the automation of laboratory data workflows for scientific discovery and innovation research, today announced it has achieved certification to the internationally recognized standard ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management system (QMS). The independent assessment demonstrates Dotmatics’ commitment to service and quality, establishing and implementing systems that enable the company to provide products and services that meet exacting customer and regulatory requirements.

Alastair Hill, Director and CTO, Dotmatics

The external inspection was conducted by Exova BM Trada, a leading certification body, and covered all functions across the company and all aspects of its QMS. Achieving ISO 9001 affirms that Dotmatics’ operations meet customer requirements, demand and timelines, and that it has appropriate QMS processes in place to develop and deliver software in a uniform and consistent manner. The accreditation also supports the company’s commitment to achieving continuous improvement.

The ISO 9001:2015 accreditation further strengthens Dotmatics’ product and services offering and adds to the Company’s existing ISO 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management.