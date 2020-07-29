FDA issues warning letters to companies for illegally selling hangover remedies

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it has issued warning letters to seven companies for illegally selling unapproved products labeled as dietary supplements that claim to cure, treat, mitigate or prevent hangovers, in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). The warning letters were issued to: Double Wood LLC; Ebnsol Inc.; Vita Heaven LLC (doing business as Hangover Heaven); Happy Hour Vitamins; LES Labs; Mind, Body & Coal LLC; and Purple Biosciences LLC.

Dietary supplements that claim to cure, treat, mitigate or prevent hangovers could potentially harm consumers, especially young adults. Consumers may get the false impression that using these products can prevent or mitigate health problems caused by excessive drinking. Dietary supplements are not a substitute for responsibly limiting one's alcohol consumption."

Steven Tave, Director of the FDA's Office of Dietary Supplement Programs

Related Stories

Under the FD&C Act, products intended to cure, treat, mitigate or prevent disease are drugs and are subject to the requirements that apply to drugs. Unlike drugs approved by the FDA, there has been no FDA evaluation of whether these unapproved products are effective for their intended use, what the proper dosage might be, how they could interact with FDA-approved drugs, or whether they have dangerous side effects or other safety concerns.

In general, consumers should be cautious of products marketed and sold online with unproven claims to prevent, treat, mitigate or cure diseases. The FDA advises consumers to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or other health care professional before deciding to purchase or use any dietary supplement or drug. For example, some supplements might interact with medicines or other supplements. Also, if claims sound too good to be true, they probably are.

If a consumer thinks that a product might have caused a reaction or an illness, they should immediately stop using the product and contact their health care provider. The FDA also encourages health care professionals and consumers to report adverse reactions associated with FDA-regulated products to the FDA using MedWatch or the Safety Reporting Portal.

The FDA has requested responses from the companies within 15 working days stating how they will correct the violations. Failure to correct the violations promptly may result in legal action, including product seizure and/or injunction.

Source:

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Low-molecular-weight drugs could help against COVID-19 says study
Strong evidence several FDA approved drugs block SARS-CoV-2 in relevant cell-lines and human organoids
Well-known cancer drugs may prevent SARS-CoV-2 viral replication say researchers
ACE inhibitors should not be discontinued over fears about COVID-19, say researchers
Higher doses of omega-3 supplements may be needed for averting cognitive decline
A 'multi-omics' approach to the development of drugs against COVID-19
FDA approved drugs active against COVID-19
Experimental two-in-one diabetes shot provides better blood sugar control

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study discovers inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 entry priming protein by approved drug