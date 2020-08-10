Dietary interventions to optimize healing of injury-induced inflammation

Injuries induce the initiation of inflammation to control the damage. However, the resolution of the injury-induced inflammation leading to healing is not well characterized. This new article by researchers at the Inflammation Research Foundation suggests that the resolution process is under significant dietary control and thus can be optimized by using a highly defined systems-based nutritional approach.

In particular, a successful resolution of injury-induced inflammation requires the continuous balance of hormonal and genetic factors. The essential hormones involved in the process are eicosanoids derived from omega-6 fatty acids that need to be balanced by resolvins derived from omega-3 fatty acids. Likewise, the gene transcription factor NF-κB that controls inflammation must be offset by the activation of AMPK, which is the genetic master switch of metabolism and repair of damaged tissue.

This balancing act of initiation of inflammation and its ultimate resolution that leads to healing is a systems-based approach. The activation of resolution requires a sequential orchestration of reducing, resolving, and repairing of the injury-induced inflammation. Each step of the process can be either enhanced or inhibited by the diet."

Dr. Barry Sears, President of the Inflammation Research Foundation

Related Stories

The article outlines an appropriate calorie-restricted anti-inflammatory diet that is needed to reduce inflammation, the levels of omega-3 fatty acids required to resolve inflammation, and the levels of dietary polyphenols required to activate AMPK to repair the tissue damage caused by the inflammation. Furthermore, the appropriate blood markers to indicate success in optimizing each distinct phase of resolution are discussed in the article.

Since injuries are at random, the mechanisms and dietary constraints required for their successful orchestration leading to healing must be continually optimized. If not, then unresolved inflammation may become permanent in the form of either fibrosis or the development of senescence cells leading to earlier onset of chronic disease and acceleration of the aging process.

Source:

Bentham Science Publishers

Journal reference:

Sears, B., et al. (2020) Dietary Technologies to Optimize Healing from Injury-Induced Inflammation. Anti-Inflammatory & Anti-Allergy Agents in Medicinal Chemistry. doi.org/10.2174/1871523019666200512114210.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Low potassium levels in COVID-19 disease
Platelets may be contributing to COVID-19
Hesperos’ immune system-on-a-chip emulates immune reactions for tissue damage and acute inflammation
How an ignored white blood cell may cause COVID-19 deaths
Vitamin D could help suppress excessive T cell-mediated lung inflammation in severe COVID-19
COVID-19 produces lung inflammation in non-human primate experiments
Heparin resistance among COVID-19 patients admitted to ICU
RCSI scientists develop new biomaterial with potential to accelerate bone regeneration

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Professor Zhanfeng Cui from the University of Oxford speaks to News-Medical about his research into COVID-19, and how he developed a rapid COVID-19 test.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Selective statins may reduce SARS-CoV-2 cell entry and inhibit infection