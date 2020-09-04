High-heat caramelization can increase risk of heart disease, stroke

From MasterChef to MKR, the world's best chefs have taught us how to barbeque, grill and panfry a steak to perfection. But while the experts may be seeking that extra flavour, new research from the University of South Australia suggests high-heat caramelization could be bad for our health.

Conducted in partnership with the Gyeongsang National University the study found that consuming red and processed meat increased a protein compound that may increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and complications in diabetes.

UniSA researcher Dr Permal Deo says the research provides important dietary insights for people at risk of such degenerative diseases.

When red meat is seared at high temperatures, such as grilling, roasting or frying, it creates compounds called advanced glycation end products - or AGEs ¬- which when consumed, can accumulate in your body and interfere with normal cell functions," Dr Deo says.

Consumption of high-AGE foods can increase our total daily AGE intake by 25 per cent, with higher levels contributing to vascular and myocardial stiffening, inflammation and oxidative stress - all signs of degenerative disease."

Dr Permal Deo, Researcher, University of South Australia

Related Stories

Published in Nutrients, the study tested the impacts of two diets - one high in red meat and processed grains and the other high in whole grains dairy, nuts and legumes, and white meat using steaming, boiling, stewing and poaching cooking methods.

It found that the diet high in red meat significantly increased AGE levels in blood suggesting it may contribute to disease progression

Largely preventable, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the number one cause of death globally. In Australia, it represents one in five of all deaths.

Co-researcher UniSA's Professor Peter Clifton says while there are still questions about how dietary AGEs are linked to chronic disease, this research shows that eating red meat will alter AGE levels.

"The message is pretty clear: if we want to reduce heart disease risk, we need to cut back on how much red meat we eat or be more considered about how we cook it.

"Frying, grilling and searing may be the preferred cooking methods of top chefs, but this might not be the best choice for people looking to cut their risk of disease.

"If you want to reduce your risk of excess AGEs, then slow cooked meals could be a better option for long-term health."

Source:

University of South Australia

Journal reference:

Kim, Y., et al. (2020) Differential Effects of Dietary Patterns on Advanced Glycation end Products: A Randomized Crossover Study. Nutrients. doi.org/10.3390/nu12061767.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Heart structure could explain why risk of heart disease differs between men and women
New guidelines cover leisure exercise and competitive sports for people with heart disease
Telemonitoring may reduce heart attack, stroke rate by 50% for people with high blood pressure
Gout medication reduces major cardiovascular events in heart patients
Empagliflozin reduces risk of death in patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction
Rheumatoid arthritis drugs help improve the early stages of heart disease
Tiny hydrogel capsule delivers anti-rejection drug to area surrounding a grafted heart
ESC and EACTS develop guidelines for diagnosis and management of atrial fibrillation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

News-Medical spoke to Yourgene health on their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they developed a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Organoids are 3-dimensional (3D) clusters of stem cells that come together and emulate the microenvironment within individual organs, whether that be liver, kidney, heart, gut or other specific organs.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study evaluates the impact of today's most popular fad diets on cardiovascular health