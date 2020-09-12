Health-related inequities among people of color in the U.S. have been exacerbated by COVID-19

In an editorial for the American Journal of Public Health, faculty from the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) led by Dean Ayman El-Mohandes highlight the long-standing public health-related inequities among people of color in the United States--which have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic--and call upon New York City lawmakers to put forth policies to achieve a more equitable distribution of basic necessities such as employment, food, health care, housing, and education.

Related Stories

The authors discuss the COVID-19 tracking survey conducted by CUNY SPH and Emerson Polling between March and May 2020, which revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic fallout had a particularly deleterious effect on access to health care, employment, housing, food, and education for Black and Latinx New Yorkers.

This disparate effect could have been avoided, they say, if city lawmakers had addressed the widening racial/ethnic gaps in income, health care, and food access before the pandemic as well as the risk that they will continue to undermine health equity after the pandemic ends.

"In our opinion, the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the importance of addressing these disparities immediately; otherwise, the gaps will undoubtedly widen further, even beyond where they stood before the pandemic," the researchers warn.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the authors conclude, city lawmakers should embrace the data and rely on proven programs that address these growing disparities with holistic, cross-sectoral, community-based strategies that focus on the interconnectedness of health, social, and economic risks that confront our most vulnerable communities.

Source:

CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy

Journal reference:

El-Mohandes, A., et al. (2020) COVID-19: A Barometer for Social Justice in New York City. American Journal of Public Health. doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2020.305939.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Watch: Florida gutted its public health system ahead of pandemic
Older adults experienced mental health problems during COVID-19 pandemic
New emergency program provides mental health care across Colorado
Telehealth spikes up to offer patient care while minimizing COVID-19 exposure
Non-sustained research on emerging infectious diseases endangers pandemic responses
Study shows potential of digital mental healthcare to help people during COVID-19 pandemic
Research project to understand the psychological aspects of COVID-19
Survey shows pandemic will limit access to pediatric eye care

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

News-Medical spoke to Yourgene health on their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they developed a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Alcohol consumption rises in Australia as COVID pandemic continues