Health care spending in the U.S. could be attributed to modifiable risk factors

Modifiable health risks, such as obesity, high blood pressure, and smoking, were linked to over $730 billion in health care spending in the US in 2016, according to a study published in The Lancet Public Health.

Researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and Vitality Group, found that the costs were largely due to five risk factors: overweight and obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, poor diet, and smoking. Spending associated with risk factors in 2016 constituted 27% of the $2.7 trillion spent on health care that was included in the study.

Given that US healthcare expenses are almost double that of other developed nations, we set out to understand how much of these costs could be attributed to modifiable risk factors,. While the relationship between lifestyle risks and medical conditions is understood, this is the first study to offer a comprehensive analysis of health spending related to these risks. This helps inform how our society is investing its resources, and why health should be at the center of all policy discussion, not just those related to sickness. We are seeing with COVID-19 that prevention is paramount to our own health and the health of our economies. It's time to apply the same urgency to these other preventable diseases."

Francois Millard, chief actuarial officer, Vitality and study author

Prior to this study, information had not been available on the combined effects of all major risks and the association with health care spending. These new findings fill an important gap in understanding the potential impact of private and public health promotion and prevention initiatives, including programs such as Vitality.

This study builds on previous work to understand which health conditions contribute the most to increases in health care spending in the US. Looking at risks allows us to better understand where these costs start, since unmanaged risk factors often lead to more serious health conditions later in life. While we can't draw conclusions about possible reductions in spending from this research, the findings illustrate the huge costs tied to poor diets, high blood pressure, smoking, and obesity. Moving forward, it's crucial to focus on preventing and managing these key risks before they turn into costly diseases, so that more people have the chance to live a long and healthy life."

Joseph Dieleman, PhD, senior author on the study, health economist, and associate professor at IHME

Related Stories

Additional study findings:

  • Controllable and treatable risk were strongly related to costly US medical conditions - including cardiovascular disease, cancers, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases.
  • Costs were driven largely by five modifiable risk factors - overweight and obesity (high body mass index), $238.5 billion; high blood pressure, $179.9 billion; high fasting plasma glucose, $171.9 billion; dietary risks, $143.6 billion; and tobacco smoke, $130.0 billion.
  • Health care spending increases significantly with age, with the greatest proportion of risk-attributable spending associated with those aged 65 years and older (44.8%).

Building on a companion analysis by IHME of US health care spending published earlier this year in JAMA, the study extends findings from that research by estimating the proportion of spending attributable to 84 modifiable risk factors by health condition, age group, and sex.

These findings have significant implications for public health care spending and private health insurance in both the US and other high-income countries. While it is not feasible to realize the full potential savings estimate from this research, significant improvements in health, reductions in medical conditions, and control of associated health care costs may be possible over time.

The research offers policymakers, actuaries, consultants, and health plan administrators data that support the need to focus public and private health programs on initiatives with the greatest potential to improve health and reduce health care costs. Favorable outcomes have been achieved, for example, through smoking cessation programs that have reduced lung cancer and its treatment costs, and weight-reduction programs that have far-reaching impact on several of the cited conditions.

Source:

Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Journal reference:

Bolnick, H.J., et al. (2020) Health-care spending attributable to modifiable risk factors in the USA: an economic attribution analysis. Lancet Public Health. doi.org/10.1016/S2468-2667(20)30203-6.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

3D printed nanoparticle biosensing platform detects SARS-CoV-2 antibodies within seconds
Patient Safety Movement Foundation urges the creation of a National Patient Safety Board
Massive study looks at history of COVID-19 in Catalonia, Spain
Abacus Diagnostica's new multiplex assay provides reliable influenza, COVID-19 diagnosis in 75 minutes
Large mother-child paired study promises more answers on COVID-19 in pregnancy
Study shows high SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence, but low death rate in Malawi's health care workers
From swab to sequencing - scalable method for identifying SARS-CoV-2
WHO urges the public to avoid routine dental work amid the coronavirus pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Sociopaths less likely to comply with COVID mask, hygiene and social distancing