Regular cannabis exposure during pregnancy may cause cognitive deficiencies and anxiety in offspring

Regular cannabis exposure in rats during pregnancy may cause their offspring to have long-term cognitive deficiencies, asocial behavior, and anxiety later in adulthood.

That's according to a new study by neuroscientists in Washington State University's Integrative Physiology and Neuroscience unit that provides a rare look at the effects of using cannabis during pregnancy.

"The reality of cannabis research is there's not a lot of it," said Halle Weimar, first author on the paper and graduate student in the neuroscience program. "This research helps get information out to women so they can make an educated decision that is best for them."

Weimar and her colleagues found the offspring of pregnant rats exposed to cannabis vapor were more likely to make regressive errors after they were trained new methods to receive sugar pellets. They were also less social and more anxious when placed in new environments.

Weimar said the research is especially significant as recreational and medicinal cannabis use continues to increase among pregnant women as well as the general population.

The study, recently published in the journal Neuropharmacology, utilized a first-of-its-kind e-cigarette technology to deliver cannabis vapor to pregnant female rats before and throughout their entire gestation period.

"The idea was to use a more clinically relevant model to mirror how humans use cannabis, specifically how pregnant women use cannabis," Weimar said.

Researchers also delivered propylene glycol vegetable glycerol mixture, commonly found in vape juice, to explore its effects in rats. A control group was left in their home cage and not exposed to any vapor.

Vapor was administered twice daily to rats in one-hour sessions during mating and pregnancy.

The research team found significant behavioral changes and cognitive deficits that persisted into adulthood in the offspring of the pregnant rats exposed to cannabis.

Related Stories

Using different levers and a cue light, researchers trained and rewarded rats with sugar pellets for pressing a lever paired with the cue light. The rats were then required to change their strategy during test day and instead ignore the cue, which was used as a measure of cognitive flexibility.

"While rats eventually caught on, those whose mothers were exposed to cannabis were more likely to revert to the old pattern and make regressive errors," Weimar said. "They also took more trials to learn the rules."

Male and female juvenile rats whose mothers were exposed to cannabis also engaged in far fewer play behaviors. The male rats were especially hesitant to engage with other rats in their initial social introductions.

Moreover, adult rats whose mothers were exposed to cannabis exhibited anxiety-like behavior in new environments.When placed in a large, elevated maze with open and closed arms, the rats were more likely to stay in the closed arms of the maze and explore the open, exposed arms less.

"They tend to feel safer in closed arms as opposed to rats that are less anxious and willing to venture into open spaces and take more risks," Weimar said.

She said the finding is significant because it shows cannabis vapor administered to a rat during pregnancy may cause its offspring to have age-dependent effects well into adulthood, noting the observation wasn't noted in rats when they were juveniles.

The researchers noticed changes in the rats' behavior as pups as well.

Weimar said rats whose mothers were exposed to cannabis made more than 100 more ultrasonic vocalizations, or cries for their mother, compared to the control group, days after birth.

"It's pretty noteworthy because this is one of the only tests you can do that looks at emotional reactivity in neonates and they were far more reactive than the other groups," Weimar said.

Source:

Washington State University

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cannabis-impaired driving among topics to be addressed at forensic toxicology nonprofit’s first virtual event
FDA approves CBD oral solution for treatment of seizures related to tuberous sclerosis complex
Maternal cannabis use in pregnancy linked to increased risk of autism in children
Regular cannabis use does not appear to increase pain sensitivity, study suggests
Study: Stimulant use is higher in states without medical cannabis laws
Prenatal cannabis exposure may increase risk for psychopathology in middle childhood
Cannabis could be a potentially effective treatment for sickle cell disease pain
UHN leads first-of-its-kind real world evidence study of medical cannabis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to researchers about their latest research which could reveal the secret to eternal youth, fecal transplants.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

Why do we need sleep?

In this interview, Dr. Gina Poe speaks to News-Medical about why we sleep, and the importance of REM sleep for brain development.

Why do we need sleep?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Cannabis seldom serves as substitute for non-medical opioids