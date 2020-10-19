KNAUER subsidiary 'Das Labor. GmbH' produces SARS-CoV-2 antibody rapid tests in Africa

‘KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH’ and its new subsidiary 'Das Labor. GmbH' cooperate in a development partnership with the ‘Deutsche Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH’ to produce reliable Corona antibody tests in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The new production unit in Côte d’Ivoire will be one of the first facilities in Africa to produce SARS-CoV-2 antibody rapid tests for use on the African continent. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (BMZ) supports the partnership of 'Das Labor. GmbH' with GIZ via its develoPPP.de program.

SARS-CoV-2 antibody test to be produced in Côte d’Ivoire (photo: Das Labor.)

The production plant is pre-installed in Germany and enables quality-assured production according to German standards. It will be set up in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and will allow the production of up to 5.000 tests per day. The project will create 15 jobs in Abidjan, and the employees will be intensively trained for their work.

Antibody tests are used to detect a progressed or past COVID-19 infection. Thus, they can help decision-makers to determine how the pandemic is developing in different communities and to adapt their policies accordingly. Antibody tests can also provide information on the potential immunity of test persons and populations.

Large-scale SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing campaigns are being conducted frequently in several European countries. The tests are intended for use by qualified personnel and allow reliable test results within 10 minutes. Within the framework of this develoPPP.de initiative, a minimum of 50 percent of produced tests will be offered to the public health sector of Côte d’Ivoire and further African countries at cost price without profit.

We are very delighted that we start this interesting and challenging project with support of the GIZ and the develoPPP.de program of the BMZ. In a short period of time, we have been able to develop a solid and sustainable concept and we are very much looking forward to its implementation. A first validation of our rapid tests in West Africa was extremely successful and we are aiming for approval in further countries to be able to distribute tests beyond the borders of Côte d'Ivoire.”, Tom Halgasch, Managing Director of 'Das Labor. GmbH'

Alexandra Knauer, CEO and owner of KNAUER, stated: "I am very pleased and proud that KNAUER currently cooperates not only with global pharmaceutical partners that work on the development of COVID-19 vaccines. We are now also very much involved in the production of antibody tests in Côte d’Ivoire. I feel that helping in this Corona crisis is an important task. The availability of tests and a professional analysis of results can help to fight the spread of Corona effectively."

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH is a family-owned company that has been developing high-tech laboratory instruments for research, routine analysis, and production for 58 years. The liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems can be used to analyze food or environmental samples for ingredients and contaminants, as well as drugs or vaccines.

The company also produces chromatography systems for the purification of proteins or other valuable substances. The SME also supplies dosing pumps, switching valves and detectors for high-pressure applications. The advancement of science and entrepreneurial responsibility both towards the employees and towards the environment and society are of great importance to the company. Knauer is involved in 'Das Labor. GmbH' since 2019. More about KNAUER at www.knauer.net.

The 'Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH' is a federal enterprise with worldwide operations. GIZ supports the German Government in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development. GIZ is also engaged in international education activities around the globe.

Through its work GIZ assists people and societies in shaping their own future and improving living conditions. develoPPP.de was set up by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) to foster the involvement of the private sector in areas where business opportunities and development policy initiatives overlap.

To this end, BMZ offers financial and technical support for companies that invest in developing and emerging-market countries. GIZ is commissioned by the BMZ to implement develoPPP.de together with private companies.