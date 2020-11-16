Individuals with high BMI and LDL cholesterol are at increased risk of COVID-19

A new study led by researchers at Queen Mary University of London uses a novel approach to investigate the effects of cardiovascular risk factors on the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Several observational studies have reported the link between cardiovascular risk factors (such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol) and COVID-19 severity. However, these studies could not ascertain the cause and effect relationship due to the observational design.

The new study, published in the science journal Frontiers in Genetics, used a novel approach called 'Mendelian Randomisation', which leveraged on the individual genetic information, to investigate the effects of cardiovascular risk factors on the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Our results show that individuals with high body mass index (BMI), a marker of obesity, and high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol (also known as 'bad' cholesterol) are at an increased risk of getting COVID-19. Other cardiovascular risk factors (high blood pressure and diabetes) do not appear to elevate the COVID-19 risk.

Our findings support the use of BMI and LDL cholesterol as important metrics alongside other known characteristics (such as age and ethnicity) in the risk assessment of vulnerability to COVID-19 infection."

Dr. Nay Aung, Lead Author, Queen Mary University of London

The findings may have an impact on public health policy, whereby those who fall in the at risk obese category or those with extreme hyperlipidemia in the general population may require more rigorous social distancing or shielding. Furthermore, studies assessing the role for cholesterol modification therapy during illness or hospital admission could be undertaken to assess potential impact on outcomes.

Source:

Queen Mary University of London

Journal reference:

Aung, N., et al. (2020) Causal Inference for Genetic Obesity, Cardiometabolic Profile and COVID-19 Susceptibility: A Mendelian Randomization Study. Frontiers in Genetics. doi.org/10.3389/fgene.2020.586308.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Losing two to three kilograms of weight can almost halve the risk of Type 2 diabetes
Study identifies genetic risk for fatal blood clots in IBD patients
Study shows potential of new pinprick blood test for diagnosing HPV-related cancers
Host genetic "super-variants" may increase COVID-19 death risk
Severe COVID-19 linked to age, body mass index and ABO blood group
Stanford researchers create a highly automated device that can detect COVID-19 in 30 minutes
Study proves how nitrate reduces blood pressure and improves oral health
Maternal exposure to flame retardants causes diabetes in offspring

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Effect of diabetes medication can be blocked by a molecule from gut bacteria