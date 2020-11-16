New platform launched to advance worldwide antibiotic research and discovery

A network established by staff at the University of Plymouth has launched a new platform to push forward with worldwide antibiotic research and discovery.

With more than 300 members from across the UK already, the Antibiotic Discovery Accelerator Network (ABX) has launched antibioticdiscovery.com to share expertise and develop new collaborations around the world.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is identified by the World Health Organisation as one of the most significant global health threats, forecast to result in 10 million deaths per year by 2050 unless urgently addressed.

As well as being used to treat common infections, antibiotics underpin our entire modern medical system, making procedures like transplants and joint replacement safe operations.

AMR happens when bacteria become resistant to antibiotics and we urgently need new antibiotics to replace the failing ones. No new antibiotics have been introduced into clinical use for 30 years, so ABX was set up to assist in addressing this problem and be part of the long-term strategy to fight AMR.

Research Associate Martha Nash, part of the University of Plymouth's Biomedical Research Group, co-developed the network and designed the new website site. She said:

Currently, we are in contact with over 300 researchers around the UK, many of whom have become active members within the network, resulting in successful connections across the UK and beyond.

It's so important to link up not only the scientific community but also the commercial sector, and there are some promising collaborations already underway. We hope that by now launching the bespoke website, we can overcome even more barriers and develop strategies for improving the rate of discovery in the UK and beyond."

Related Stories

Mat Upton, a Professor in Medical Microbiology whose work focuses on antibiotic discovery, was one of the founder members of the ABX network. He is UK lead on the South Africa - UK Antibiotic Accelerator Initiative in partnership with Professor Rosie Dorrington from Rhodes University.

This project started in July and will focus on discovery of novel compounds from natural sources that have the potential to be developed into new antimicrobial drugs.

He said: "We know there is an urgent global need to accelerate the discovery of new antimicrobial drugs and bring them to market, and the ABX initiative is part of our effort to bring researchers together and overcome some of the bottlenecks in the discovery process.

The new website is the next step to making that happen. The website includes pages where researchers can look for potential collaborators and experts to help move their research forwards.

"We held a meeting at the Eden Project site in June 2019 and that resulted in a number of new collaborations, including with the British Antarctic Survey, with grant applications submitted and new PhD students starting.

"The more people involved in this initiative, the more impact we can potentially create and the closer we become to developing a more secure and healthy future."

Source:

University of Plymouth

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Santen joins forces with ophthalmologists in the fight against antibiotic resistance
Combination of peptides and antibiotics could be key to eliminating Leishmania parasites
Clinicians' antibiotic-prescribing patterns can impact patients' future antibiotic use
New approach transforms oldest antibiotics into safer, stronger drugs
COVID-19 antibiotic risk factors
Antibiotic molecule helps the body's own immune system to kill HIV infected cells
Study finds new clues for disarming antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Simple eye drop can treat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Natural eye drop could help fight antibiotic-resistant gonococcal blindness in infants