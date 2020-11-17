ESC event examines the hottest topics in digital medicine

Digital health is transforming the way patients and healthcare professionals interact. Join us for ESC Digital Health Week from 30 November to 3 December and examine the hottest topics in digital medicine.

A new event from the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and building on the success of last year's in-person ESC Digital Summit.

Get daily access to the latest breakthroughs in a mixture of pre-recorded and live sessions. View the scientific programme here.

This is not for experts; it's for all of us, will cover three themes: devices and mobile applications; artificial intelligence (AI) and big data; and teleconsultation and remote monitoring." Martin Cowie, Professor and Chairperson, Digital Health Committee, European Society of Cardiology

In each theme we'll offer insights and perspectives from experts in the field. On the final day, we'll have a live panel discussion and you'll have the opportunity to interact directly with the faculty through the live chat."

Monday's session on devices and mobile applications will explore the challenges and pitfalls of wearable devices, and the potential for wearables to prevent heart disease.

On Tuesday, the usefulness of AI in patient care will be highlighted, with a glimpse of what's on the horizon for this technology. Wednesday's session will review the current status of remote consultation and monitoring in Europe, and debate issues surrounding workflow and reimbursement.

Thursday features a live panel discussion and Q&A on teleconsultation and telemonitoring in the COVID-19 era, with a chance to quiz healthcare professionals who are currently using digital health technologies.