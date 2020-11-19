Eating Ataulfo mangoes may reduce facial wrinkles in older women

Mangoes, like other orange fruits and vegetables, are rich in beta-carotene and provide antioxidants that may delay cell damage. A new study from researchers at the University of California, Davis, finds eating Ataulfo mangoes, also known as honey or Champagne mangoes, may have another benefit -- reducing facial wrinkles in older women with fairer skin. The study was published in the journal Nutrients.

Postmenopausal women who ate a half cup of Ataulfo mangoes four times a week saw a 23 percent decrease in deep wrinkles after two months and a 20 percent decrease after four months.

"That's a significant improvement in wrinkles," said lead author Vivien Fam, a doctoral student in the UC Davis Department of Nutrition. But the findings are very specific and come with a caveat.

Related Stories

"Women who ate a cup and a half of mangoes for the same periods of time saw an increase in wrinkles. This shows that while some mango may be good for skin health, too much of it may not be," Fam said.

Researchers said it's unclear why consuming more mango would increase the severity of wrinkles but speculate that it may be related to a robust amount of sugar in the larger portion of mangoes.

Quantifiable results

The randomized clinical pilot study involved 28 postmenopausal women with Fitzpatrick skin types II or III (skin that burns more easily than tans). Women were divided into two groups: one group consumed a half cup of mangoes four times a week for four months, and another consumed a cup and a half for the same period of time. Facial wrinkles were evaluated using a high-resolution camera system.

The system we used to analyze wrinkles allowed us to not just visualize wrinkles, but to quantify and measure wrinkles. This is extremely accurate and allowed us to capture more than just the appearance of wrinkles or what the eye might see."

Robert Hackman, professor in the Department of Nutrition and corresponding author of the study

The study looked at the severity, length and width of fine, deep and emerging wrinkles. Fam said the group that consumed a half cup of mangoes saw improvements in all categories.

Fam said further research is needed to learn the mechanisms behind the reduction in wrinkles. She said it may be due to the beneficial effects of carotenoids (orange or red plant pigments), and other phytonutrients that could help build collagen.

Source:

University of California - Davis

Journal reference:

Fam, V.W., et al. (2020) Prospective Evaluation of Mango Fruit Intake on Facial Wrinkles and Erythema in Postmenopausal Women: A Randomized Clinical Pilot Study. Nutrients. doi.org/10.3390/nu12113381.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research examines changes in physical activity, sitting and sleep during Scotland's COVID lockdown
Study suggests honey and Nigella sativa expedites viral clearance in COVID-19 patients
Around 10 SARS-CoV-2 virions per cell in human body, study finds
Convalescent plasma in COVID-19 can be effective, especially early in disease
Flinders University receives funding for new brain cancer research project
Pioneering stem cell research may help restore sight to people with macular diseases
Research shows a unique T cell receptor repertoire in MIS-C patients
Research looks at aerobiomes, trees and implications for public health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows oxidant hydrogen peroxide can actually slow down cell ageing