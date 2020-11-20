Report highlights how tracking technologies will become part of everyday medicine by 2025

Vicon, a world leader in motion capture for the life sciences industry, today announces the launch of its latest vision paper highlighting some of the key trends and developments that will determine the future of motion capture technology in clinical settings within the next five years. The report highlights how the use of tracking technologies — like wearables — will become common within GP surgeries and other clinical settings by 2025.

The report, which includes insight from both Vicon’s own experts and healthcare professionals, provides a range of perspectives and predictions for the future of motion capture in clinical environments. It focuses on the ways in which the technology will become a vital tool for clinicians and health practitioners to deepen their understanding of human movement and in turn, make a positive impact on the lives of millions of people.

Some of the key trends we’ll expect to see from now and into 2025 include:

Wearables as the education ‘gateway’ for clinicians

As we see in other markets — like sports science for example — wearable tracking solutions that utilize inertial tracking technology offer a significant amount of benefits in terms of their ease of use and low cost.

With the increasing involvement of insurers in healthcare, we expect to see the first large scale deployments of wearable trackers to monitor rehab compliance within the next year. With a large-scale deployment, it opens the door for more clinicians to see the potential for motion tracking data to assist in patient care more broadly.

The rise in use and acceptance of non-optical tracking systems

Although we are still learning about the potential for more varied tracking technologies to support clinical practice, by 2025 there is a clear view that clinicians will have a much larger toolbox to choose from for motion analysis.

It’s likely we’ll rely much less on optical tracking systems and in the next five years, we will have defined and standardized biomechanical models for inertial systems, which will significantly increase the accessibility of motion tracking technology. These inertial systems will also open the door for integration with other technology, like Apple’s ARKit for example.

The new vision paper also looks at the use of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in motion tracking — discussing how these will not only make the technology more accessible, but how they will come to play a significant role in the fundamental science.