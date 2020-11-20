UCLA receives seven grants totaling $6.4 million for cannabis research

UCLA has received seven grants totaling $6.4 million from the California Bureau of Cannabis Control. The awards will fund studies on topics ranging from the toxicity of inhaled and second-hand cannabis smoke to employment conditions in California's cannabis industry.

The grants were awarded to faculty from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and several research centers.

The grants exemplify the breadth of cannabis research being conducted at UCLA. The awards offer UCLA the opportunity to showcase its interdisciplinary cannabis research."

Ziva Cooper, director of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative and associate professor at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA

For example, a study led by Saba Waheed and Lola Smallwood-Cuevas of the UCLA Institute for Research on Labor and Employment will focus on documenting workplace experiences, safety conditions and the career trajectory within the cannabis retail and cultivation sectors.

"We will produce actionable, comprehensive research to inform policymakers, educators, employers and labor organizations to ensure cannabis contributes to the well-being and economic prospects of new generations of workers in a challenging economy and in ways that mitigate the effects of past criminalization of cannabis," Smallwood-Cuevas said.

The seven studies being funded by the new awards are:

The impact of cannabis potency on the properties, composition and toxicity of inhaled and second-hand smoke (grant amount: $1,429,001); Dr. Michael Roth, UCLA division of pulmonary and critical care medicine, principal investigator.

Related Stories

Assessing the feasibility and consequences of implementing a cannabis potency tax in California ($1,082,815); Ziva Cooper, UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative, and Beau Kilmer, RAND Corp., principal investigators.

Study of employment conditions and equity in California's cannabis industry ($1,048,857); Lola Smallwood-Cuevas and Saba Waheed, UCLA Labor Center, principal investigators.

Assessing the impact of Proposition 64 on cannabis use, maladaptive cannabis use, cannabis use disorder treatment and public health ($896,794) Howard Padwa and Darren Urada, UCLA Integrated Substance Abuse Programs, principal investigators.

A demographic analysis of the California licensed cannabis industry and consumer market ($781,707); Dilara Üsküp, UCLA department of family medicine; Dr. David Goodman-Meza, UCLA division of infectious diseases, principal investigators.

The impact of cannabis marketing on California's youth ($758,517); Dara Ghahremani, Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA, principal investigator.

Understanding the impact of cannabis marketing on cannabis use disparities among sexual and gender minority youth ($414,183) Ian Holloway, UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, and Evan Krueger, University of Southern California, principal investigators.

The awards to UCLA were a portion of nearly $30 million in new grants from the Bureau of Cannabis Control to California public universities to study the impact of Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of cannabis for people 21 or older.

Source:

University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Optimizing SARS-COV-2 inactivation for COVID-19 research at lower biosafety levels
Healthcare providers should ask patients about cannabis use, researchers urge
Research shows a unique T cell receptor repertoire in MIS-C patients
USask researchers to study how cannabis use during pregnancy affects fetus' brain development
Cannabis use disorder may increase risk of COVID-19 hospitalization
Research looks at aerobiomes, trees and implications for public health
Flinders University receives funding for new brain cancer research project
Convalescent plasma in COVID-19 can be effective, especially early in disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research explores links between Alzheimer's and Parkinson′s to COVID-19