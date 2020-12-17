Regulating fas protein may be a route to prevent cancer relapse after immunotherapy

Mount Sinai researchers have solved one of the enduring mysteries of cancer immunotherapy: Why does it completely eliminate tumors in many patients, even when not all the cells in those tumors have the molecular target that the therapy is aimed at?

The answer involves a protein called fas, and regulating fas may be a route to preventing cancer relapse, the researchers reported in a study published in Cancer Discovery in December.

Cancer immunotherapies target antigens, or proteins, on the surface of tumor cells. One common example is a protein called CD19. But even when most cells in a tumor express CD19 on their surface, some do not. And tumors are constantly evolving and often experience "antigen escape," meaning that the target is no longer expressed, which can make the immunotherapy fail and the cancer relapse.

The researchers discovered that cancer immunotherapies that make use of immune system cells such as T cells and CAR-T cells kill not only tumor cells that express the drugs' target, but also adjacent tumor cells that lack the targets, because of the presence of fas. This process, known as bystander killing, can be made more effective by adding therapeutics that turn off the regulation of fas proteins, the researchers said.

This study should engender many clinical trials solving the common weakness of immunotherapies--antigen escape and relapse. Specifically, by combining immunotherapies with small molecule inhibitors that increase fas-signaling, which are already being used in the clinic, bystander tumor cell killing may be potentiated and eliminate antigen-loss variants from heterogenous tumors."

Joshua Brody, MD, Director of the Lymphoma Immunotherapy Program, The Tisch Cancer Institute, Mount Sinai

Related Stories

T cell-based immunotherapies--including CAR-T, bispecific antibodies, and anti-PD1 antibodies--have revolutionized cancer treatment. However, even with the remarkably high response rates of CAR-T-treated patients, most either progress or relapse within one year.

In this study, Mount Sinai researchers looked at tumors from patients in a large clinical trial studying CAR-T's effectiveness in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and found for the first time that the level of fas present in the tumors predicted the patients' response to the drug and their long-term survival. Those with significantly elevated fas in their tumors had longer-lasting positive responses to the therapy.

Based on this, the researchers tested small-molecule therapies that increased the function of fas in the tumor cells, in turn increasing the targeted and bystander tumor cell killing induced by T cells, CAR-T cells, and bispecific antibodies.

Source:

Mount Sinai Health System

Journal reference:

Upadhyay, R., et al. (2020) A critical role for fas-mediated off-target tumor killing in T cell immunotherapy. Cancer Discovery. doi.org/10.1158/2159-8290.CD-20-0756.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify new immune cell that acts as major driver of breast cancer growth
Pulmonary hypertension drug may become a treatment option for cancer
Hematoxylin compounds can selectively kill CALR mutant cancer cells
Extensive genomic data can improve breast cancer risk assessment
A new model for assessing kidney function in cancer patients
Researchers identify new way to disrupt process that promotes the growth of pancreatic cancers
Research breakthrough dispels concerns that human stem cells contain cancer-causing mutations
Osteoporosis drug also promotes infiltration of immune cells in breast tumors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Children with cancer do not appear to be at increased risk of severe COVID-19 infection